X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Europe

X-ELIO will supply clean energy through its Lorca Solar project, which is set to begin operations by early 2026.

Spanish renewables developer X-Elio has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (vPPA) with a cohort of pharmaceutical companies for a 369MW solar project in Spain.

The deal was signed with the Energize programme, a supply chain scheme designed to allow pharmaceutical companies to buy renewable energy to decarbonise their supply chains. It was founded by French energy corporation Schneider Electric and includes pharmaceutical giants such as Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Under the deal with X-Elio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Haleon, Gilead Sciences and GSK will purchase 35% of the output of the 369MW Lorca solar project in Murcia, Spain annually for 10 years. X-Elio said this amounts to 245GWh of solar power per year. The project is set to come online in 2026.

As a vPPA, the deal will see the companies purchase the power from X-Elio’s site to offset their actual energy use, rather than using the power from the Lorca site itself.

Mirko Molinari, chief commercial officer at X-Elio said: “The signing of this virtual PPA reaffirms our commitment to offering personalised net-zero solutions adapted to the needs of our partners. We are delighted to collaborate with the landmark programme Energize and contribute to its ambitious goal to decarbonise the supply chain of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.”

X-Elio is a subsidiary of Canadian renewable energy asset owner Brookfield Renewable. The firm took full control over X-Elio in March 2023.

europe, finance, pv power plants, spain, vppa, X-Elio

Read Next

pv index graph jan

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

February 6, 2025
Solar module prices in Europe have risen after months of decline, driven by price increases from Chinese manufacturers and a tight supply of popular modules in the European market.
Image: Samsung Renewable Energy.

Samsung C&T seeks approval for 250MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

February 6, 2025
Samsung C&T Renewable Energy Australia has submitted a 250MW solar-plus-BESS site in New South Wales to the Australian government’s EPBC Act.
Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy secures 1.2GW renewable energy portfolio in Australia

February 6, 2025
Potentia Energy is set to acquire controlling stakes in a 1.2GW renewable energy generation and energy storage portfolio in Australia.
sfi pic

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

February 5, 2025
Europe will see “moderate” electricity demand increase in the coming years, despite the global growth of data centres and AI.
Donald_Trump_credit-gage-skidmore-wikimedia-commons-768x512

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

February 5, 2025
Though Donald Trump's executive orders have created uncertainty for US solar, growth will continue, write Bob Moczulewski and Joel Laubenstein.
enphase 2023 financial results

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

February 5, 2025
Enphase Energy's financial results follow a wider trend in the inverter market, which has seen major players struggle to adapt.

