News

Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials

Latest

Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

News

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

News

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

News

SEIA unveils social justice platform

News

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

News
Xinte Energy is to expand polysilicon production by 20,000MT to meet ongoing demand from its plant in Xinjiang province. Image: Xinte Energy

Major China-based polysilicon producer Xinte Energy is to expand polysilicon production by 20,000MT to meet ongoing demand from its plant in Xinjiang province, despite recently announcing plans to build a planned 200,000MT plant near the city of Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

As PV Tech has reported today, China is approaching a polysilicon supply chain “crisis” as spot prices soar due to downstream demand.

Xinte’s plans to add 20,000MT of polysilicon capacity at its Urumqi, Xinjiang facility will take total nameplate capacity to around 100,000MT. The project will take 12 months to complete at cost of approximately RMB1.265 billion (US$194.4 million).

polysilicon pricing, polysilicon production, xinte energy co

Read Next

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

April 19, 2021
Solar manufacturing material shortages are nearing a crisis point with the price of polysilicon continuing to rise, JinkoSolar’s Dany Qian has said.
PV Tech Premium

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

March 11, 2021
Having topped RMB1.9/Watt (US$0.29/W) in early 2020 before falling to RMB1.4/Watt (US$0.21/W), PV module prices in China have been on a rollercoaster of late. PV Tech's Carrie Xiao has the latest on module pricing from China.

Daqo has best year as polysilicon prices continued to rise

March 9, 2021
In the full-year 2021, Daqo said it expects to produce approximately 80,000 to 81,000MT of polysilicon, compared to 77,288MT in 2020. The slight increase will be due to debottlenecking activities.

GCL-Poly touts FBR silicon matching Siemens process on purity

March 9, 2021
GCL-Poly said in a financial filing that its FBR produced silicon had met a number of quality standards in-line with the Siemens process, while in certain parameters outperforming the dense silicon materials.

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

February 23, 2021
Small polysilicon producer REC Solar Norway has claimed a carbon footprint of 11.2kg CO2-eq per kg silicon, which was verified by EPD Norway and published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for solar grade silicon and for multicrystalline silicon blocks made by REC.

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

February 10, 2021
Leading monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia, while securing 46GW of PV glass from China's Flat Glass Co.

