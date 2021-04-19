Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

Xinte Energy is to expand polysilicon production by 20,000MT to meet ongoing demand from its plant in Xinjiang province. Image: Xinte Energy

Major China-based polysilicon producer Xinte Energy is to expand polysilicon production by 20,000MT to meet ongoing demand from its plant in Xinjiang province, despite recently announcing plans to build a planned 200,000MT plant near the city of Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

As PV Tech has reported today, China is approaching a polysilicon supply chain “crisis” as spot prices soar due to downstream demand.

Xinte’s plans to add 20,000MT of polysilicon capacity at its Urumqi, Xinjiang facility will take total nameplate capacity to around 100,000MT. The project will take 12 months to complete at cost of approximately RMB1.265 billion (US$194.4 million).