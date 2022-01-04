Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Grids, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

News

India’s NTPC tendering for up to 1GW of solar projects, 3GW tender expected in February

News

Daqo pushes US$1.6bn capital injection to accelerate Inner Mongolia polysilicon project

News

Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

News

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

News

Azure Power completes India’s largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

News

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Massachusetts’ Department of Public utilities has been criticised by SEIA for delaying vital solar PV projects in the state. Image: Nexamp.

A round-up of the latest solar news from the end of 2021, including Jinko Solar getting one step closer to listing its main subsidiary on the STAR Market, Massachusetts greenlighting more than 175MW of delayed projects and a couple of sizeable project acquisitions.

Jinko Solar subsidiary completes IPO registration

28 December 2021: Jinko Solar has moved one step close to listing its principle operating subsidiary on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board (STAR Market).

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd has completed its IPO registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO on the STAR market.

“We are very pleased that Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO and gain access to the fast-growing capital market in China, which we believe will further strengthen our leadership in the PV industry,” Jinko Solar CEO Xiande Li said.

 Massachusetts approves over 175MW of delayed solar projects

30 December 2021: The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has issued an order expanding the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program from 1,600MW to 3,200MW of solar capacity, allowing dozens of solar projects to move forward.

The order will take effect on 14 January 2022 when the Commonwealth’s utilities file their compliance documents and means “ending an 18-month purgatory for new commercial and utility-scale solar projects” in the state, according to David Gahl, senior director of state policy at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

However, Gahl said that “serious questions remain” about the DPU’s ability to issues orders on time and that the delay had put “half a billion dollars of private investment on hold” at a crucial time.

Scout Clean Energy lands 369MW project in Illinois

30 December 2021: Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy has acquired the utility-scale Blue Sky Solar project from RES.

The approved development plan will see the installation of a 369MWdc solar facility located on 2,700 acres of land in Grundy County, Illinois in an investment worth US$400 million.  

RES began land acquisition and interconnection studies on the site in 2018 and the project should receive its full interconnection agreement in the third quarter of 2022, according to a Scout Clean Energy media release.

Sonnedix acquires 100MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

31 December 2021: Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has completed the acquisition of a 100MW operational solar PV portfolio in Spain from ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energía.

The portfolio is made up of two 50MW ground-mounted solar PV plants, located in Castilla la Mancha and Cáceres, which have been in operation since December 2019 and November 2021, respectively.

The project in Castilla la Mancha was awarded in the 2017 Spanish auction, while the plant in Cáceres will sell energy in the market.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
China STAR Market, ipo, jinko solar, jinkosolar, listing, massachusetts, massachusetts solar, scout clean energy, seia, sonnedix, star market

Read Next

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

December 24, 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and hottest trends of the last 12 months. Today we look at the impact of soaring prices and logistics challenges during the fourth quarter.

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

December 21, 2021
Microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles Power Electronics has launched on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market through a virtual listing ceremony in Hangzhou

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

December 10, 2021
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has recommended that President Joe Biden extend tariffs on imported crystalline silicon PV cells and modules for another four years.

JinkoSolar expecting TOPCon modules to be over 25% of shipments in 2022

December 7, 2021
JinkoSolar is forecasting that more than 25% of its module shipments next year will be attributable to its n-type TOPCon module range.
PV Tech Premium

Inside JinkoSolar’s plan to take the lead on n-type

December 7, 2021
PV Tech Premium speaks to Dany Qian, vice president at JinkoSolar, to get the inside story about the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member’s 16GW n-type expansion and plans to take the lead in TOPCon.

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

December 2, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar has signed a 2GW module supply deal with Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

News

When is the right time for PV repowering?

Featured Articles, Features

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

Editors' Blog, Features

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021