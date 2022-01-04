YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

Massachusetts’ Department of Public utilities has been criticised by SEIA for delaying vital solar PV projects in the state. Image: Nexamp.

A round-up of the latest solar news from the end of 2021, including Jinko Solar getting one step closer to listing its main subsidiary on the STAR Market, Massachusetts greenlighting more than 175MW of delayed projects and a couple of sizeable project acquisitions.

Jinko Solar subsidiary completes IPO registration

28 December 2021: Jinko Solar has moved one step close to listing its principle operating subsidiary on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovation board (STAR Market).

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd has completed its IPO registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO on the STAR market.

“We are very pleased that Jiangxi Jinko will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO and gain access to the fast-growing capital market in China, which we believe will further strengthen our leadership in the PV industry,” Jinko Solar CEO Xiande Li said.

Massachusetts approves over 175MW of delayed solar projects

30 December 2021: The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has issued an order expanding the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program from 1,600MW to 3,200MW of solar capacity, allowing dozens of solar projects to move forward.

The order will take effect on 14 January 2022 when the Commonwealth’s utilities file their compliance documents and means “ending an 18-month purgatory for new commercial and utility-scale solar projects” in the state, according to David Gahl, senior director of state policy at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

However, Gahl said that “serious questions remain” about the DPU’s ability to issues orders on time and that the delay had put “half a billion dollars of private investment on hold” at a crucial time.

Scout Clean Energy lands 369MW project in Illinois

30 December 2021: Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy has acquired the utility-scale Blue Sky Solar project from RES.

The approved development plan will see the installation of a 369MWdc solar facility located on 2,700 acres of land in Grundy County, Illinois in an investment worth US$400 million.

RES began land acquisition and interconnection studies on the site in 2018 and the project should receive its full interconnection agreement in the third quarter of 2022, according to a Scout Clean Energy media release.

Sonnedix acquires 100MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

31 December 2021: Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has completed the acquisition of a 100MW operational solar PV portfolio in Spain from ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energía.

The portfolio is made up of two 50MW ground-mounted solar PV plants, located in Castilla la Mancha and Cáceres, which have been in operation since December 2019 and November 2021, respectively.

The project in Castilla la Mancha was awarded in the 2017 Spanish auction, while the plant in Cáceres will sell energy in the market.