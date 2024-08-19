Subscribe To Premium
1,200MWh solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, granted IPC apporval

By George Heynes
AEMO calls for upgrades to Australian grids in latest engineering reports

Silicon Ranch brings 58MW Alberta PV project online, powers Shell refinery

Fortescue begins construction of green metals production facility aided by solar PV in Western Australia

Lightsource bp secures NZ$267 million for 168MW solar PV project at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia’s 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project has been granted approval by New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC).

The project will incorporate a centralised battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 600MW/1,200MWh for a 2-hour duration. This will enable excess electricity generated by the 600MW solar PV component of the project to be captured and released during periods of high demand.

The system will also provide grid stability services and backup capacity to ensure the security of supply.

This approval also marks the first generation and storage project approved for connection to the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission network. The REZ recently transitioned into the delivery phase, as reported by PV Tech last month.

According to planning documents, the project will feature around 1.2 to 1.4 million solar PV modules alongside associated mounting infrastructure up to 4.7m in height. An on-site substation with a connection voltage of up to 500kV will also be created.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026 – early 2027 for six months, and it will have an expected operational lifespan of 30 years. However, the project may include infrastructure upgrades that could prolong its longevity.

It is worth noting that the Birriwa solar-plus-storage project will be located next to two other solar projects developed by Acen Australia. These are the 400MW Stubbo solar PV project, at which construction began in November 2022, and the 320MW Narragamba solar project. These projects will connect to new transmission infrastructure developed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) as part of the Central-West Orana REZ.

With secured approval, Acen Australia said it will turn its attention to preparing for construction, including developing temporary workers’ accommodation, implementing its strategy to employ local staff where possible, and sourcing goods and services from local businesses.

Acen Australia submitted assessment documents for the Birriwa solar-plus-storage through the Federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC), last week (12 August).

This article first appeared on PV Tech’s sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Solar panels in Australia.

AEMO calls for upgrades to Australian grids in latest engineering reports

August 19, 2024
AEMO has published two engineering roadmaps that highlight successes in supporting 'the continuous increase of renewables in the energy mix'.
Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue begins construction of green metals production facility aided by solar PV in Western Australia

August 19, 2024
Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group has started constructing a US$50 million project in Western Australia. The project aims to harness solar PV to produce green hydrogen, which will be used to create green metals.
Seine_Bay_Apartments_Augusta_Sunpower_leasing_trial_in_Australia

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

August 16, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is set to integrate new rules surrounding consumer energy resources (CER) to exercise greater control over their use, aiding solar PV’s role in the electricity mix.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

August 15, 2024
A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the Federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.
The last twelve months have been the most successful for the initiative. Image: Victoria government.

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

August 14, 2024
The government of the Australian state of Victoria has said that its Solar Homes programme has helped deliver 2GW of solar PV power.

