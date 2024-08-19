1,200MWh solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, granted IPC apporval

The system will also provide grid stability services and backup capacity to ensure the security of supply.

This approval also marks the first generation and storage project approved for connection to the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission network. The REZ recently transitioned into the delivery phase, as reported by PV Tech last month.

According to planning documents, the project will feature around 1.2 to 1.4 million solar PV modules alongside associated mounting infrastructure up to 4.7m in height. An on-site substation with a connection voltage of up to 500kV will also be created.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026 – early 2027 for six months, and it will have an expected operational lifespan of 30 years. However, the project may include infrastructure upgrades that could prolong its longevity.

It is worth noting that the Birriwa solar-plus-storage project will be located next to two other solar projects developed by Acen Australia. These are the 400MW Stubbo solar PV project, at which construction began in November 2022, and the 320MW Narragamba solar project. These projects will connect to new transmission infrastructure developed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) as part of the Central-West Orana REZ.

With secured approval, Acen Australia said it will turn its attention to preparing for construction, including developing temporary workers’ accommodation, implementing its strategy to employ local staff where possible, and sourcing goods and services from local businesses.

Acen Australia submitted assessment documents for the Birriwa solar-plus-storage through the Federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC), last week (12 August).

This article first appeared on PV Tech’s sister site Energy-Storage.news.