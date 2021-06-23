Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

1366 Technologies to invest US$300 million in solar manufacturing in India, seeking local partner

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Manufacturing, Modules, Policy
Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

1366 Technologies to invest US$300 million in solar manufacturing in India, seeking local partner

News

Solar increasingly beating even cheapest fossil fuels on price, IRENA study finds

News

Asia Pacific solar and wind investments to double by 2030 – Wood Mackenzie

News

Daqo New Energy set for IPO after clearing CSRC registration

News

Solar module supply chain scrutiny reflects the reality of ‘Made in China’ prevalence

Editors' Blog, Features

Renewable baseload is eroding the value of coal, improving energy independence

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

NextEnergy Capital secures US$232m for solar investments in OECD countries

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
One of 1366 Technologies’ wafer labs in Malaysia. Image: 1366 Technologies

Solar wafer provider 1366 Technologies is actively exploring manufacturing opportunities in India, seeking a local partner.

US-based 1366 Technologies, which is backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Venture, confirmed to PV Tech that it intends to invest US$300 million to establish a 2GW wafer and cell manufacturing facility in India, CEO and founder Frank van Mierlo has said.

Reports first published in Livemint stated the successful partner will handle module manufacturing and the establishment of solar farms in India. 1366 is in talks with Indian firms but van Mierlo would not name them, citing non-disclosure agreements.

The partnership will operate under the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. “The Indian Government has made domestic solar manufacturing a priority and our technology is particularly well suited for the Indian market,” a 1366 spokesperson told PV Tech.

Under the PLI scheme, the government of India will support companies to open up new production facilities with US$600 million worth of investment, with the exact amount provided to each company linked to sales and module efficiency.    

Meanwhile, India has 14.8% safeguard duty on imported modules and, in April next year, imported cells and modules will incur a 25% and 40% customs duty, respectively.

The India government has also sought to attract investment through PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, which was supposed to boost the country’s manufacturing and cut red tape, although results have been mixed with declining job figures and stagnant export numbers.

India’s installed renewable capacity of both solar and wind has doubled over the past five years, however, and is today at around 100GW.

“Direct Wafer manufacturing [the company’s proprietary wafering technology] can immediately deliver the lowest cost of electricity in a single junction device for India’s utility market and it underpins an economically-feasible, high efficiency, tandem product,” noted 1366’s spokesperson.

1366 is also being backed by North Bridge Venture Partners and Polaris Partners.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
1366 technologies, breakthrough energy ventures, india, production-linked incentive, wafers

Read Next

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

June 22, 2021
Finnish utility Fortum has secured a deal to divest two solar projects in India totalling 500MW of capacity to private equity firm Actis.

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

June 18, 2021
UNOPS Sustainable Investments in Infrastructure and Innovation (S3i) has signed an agreement to invest in a 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan, India

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

June 16, 2021
EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

June 16, 2021
Azure Power Global saw its cost of deploying solar fall by nearly 19% last year, but the company still recorded a net loss of US$38.1 million in the quarter ending 31 March 2021 despite a year-on-year increase in revenue.

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

June 7, 2021
India’s rising renewable power capacity could render the country’s 33GW of coal-fired power plants under construction unviable.

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

June 3, 2021
Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec has announced a new partnership with ACME to develop a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021