5B deploys 26MW of prefabricated folding modules for Australian gold mine

By Simon Yuen
The project will be part of an 89.7MW hybrid power station operated by Zenith Energy. Image: 5B

A total of 528 prefabricated 5B Maverick modules will be deployed to form part of an 89.7MW hybrid power station operated by Australian independent power producer (IPP) Zenith Energy. This power station will supply up to 80% of Bellevue Gold’s power using a combination of wind, solar, and thermal generation, in addition to battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The solar systems will be completed in two stages. The first 20MW of solar is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, with the second stage of 6MW of solar to be brought online in Q3 2024.

The company said the hybrid power station will allow Bellevue Gold to operate entirely on renewable energy for periods.

“Bellevue Gold recently commenced gold production. [The installation of solar modules] will help to reduce costs and reduce emissions, whilst providing a reliable power supply to our operations,” said Darren Stralow, managing director and chief executive officer of Bellevue Gold.

Last year, 5B was also appointed to supply its Maverick modules to a 95MW hybrid power station in Western Australia. The project, developed and constructed by Zenith Energy, featured a 16MWp solar installation from 5B to support the operation of a battery metals mine, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. The project operated on 60% renewable energy.

Zenith deployed 342 of 5B’s Maverick array systems beginning in June 2023, while the project will begin production in mid-2024.

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
