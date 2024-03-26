5B deploys 26MW of prefabricated folding modules for Australian gold mine

The company said the hybrid power station will allow Bellevue Gold to operate entirely on renewable energy for periods.

“Bellevue Gold recently commenced gold production. [The installation of solar modules] will help to reduce costs and reduce emissions, whilst providing a reliable power supply to our operations,” said Darren Stralow, managing director and chief executive officer of Bellevue Gold.

Last year, 5B was also appointed to supply its Maverick modules to a 95MW hybrid power station in Western Australia. The project, developed and constructed by Zenith Energy, featured a 16MWp solar installation from 5B to support the operation of a battery metals mine, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. The project operated on 60% renewable energy.

Zenith deployed 342 of 5B’s Maverick array systems beginning in June 2023, while the project will begin production in mid-2024.