5B deploys 26MW of prefabricated folding modules for Australian gold mine

A total of 528 prefabricated 5B Maverick modules will be deployed to form part of an 89.7MW hybrid power station operated by Australian independent power producer (IPP) Zenith Energy. This power station will supply up to 80% of Bellevue Gold’s power using a combination of wind, solar, and thermal generation, in addition to battery energy storage systems (BESS).
The solar systems will be completed in two stages. The first 20MW of solar is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, with the second stage of 6MW of solar to be brought online in Q3 2024.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The company said the hybrid power station will allow Bellevue Gold to operate entirely on renewable energy for periods.
“Bellevue Gold recently commenced gold production. [The installation of solar modules] will help to reduce costs and reduce emissions, whilst providing a reliable power supply to our operations,” said Darren Stralow, managing director and chief executive officer of Bellevue Gold.
Last year, 5B was also appointed to supply its Maverick modules to a 95MW hybrid power station in Western Australia. The project, developed and constructed by Zenith Energy, featured a 16MWp solar installation from 5B to support the operation of a battery metals mine, the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project. The project operated on 60% renewable energy.
Zenith deployed 342 of 5B’s Maverick array systems beginning in June 2023, while the project will begin production in mid-2024.