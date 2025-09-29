Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

News

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

Guest Blog, Features

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

News

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

News

New York state issues US$5 billion renewables request for proposals

News

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

News

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

News

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

News

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

News

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Karsten Schlageter, said the decision was motivated by the way energy markets have “evolved” in recent years. Image: ABO Energy

German renewables developer ABO Energy is looking to begin owning and operating its energy projects in a transition from a “pure play” developer to an independent power producer (IPP) model.

ABO managing director, Karsten Schlageter, said the decision was motivated by the way energy markets have “evolved” in recent years. “The new environment offers players with integrated business models additional opportunities and synergies, including for project development. We want to explore these opportunities and exploit them where appropriate.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The move would allow ABO Energy to enter into larger, “tailored” deals with big electricity consumers like regional authorities or corporations. The company expressed the desire to develop and own a “structured portfolio of wind, solar, and battery projects,” which would allow it to participate in electricity markets with baseload offers. It added that its past experience with power purchase agreements (PPA) would be “particularly valuable in this regard”.

As renewable energy has grown, it has become more attractive to own and operate projects than develop them for sale, ABO said. It gave the example of the German wind power market, where in previous years actual capacity lagged significantly behind demand, putting a premium on projects.

Now, as projects are more frequently realised and the cost of renewables across the board has fallen, “it is becoming increasingly attractive to also operate at least part of the developed and constructed projects,” the company said.

 But Schlageter said the company currently lacks “the financial resources to build up a significant portfolio. To make this possible, partners are needed.”

ABO Energy said it would consider relisting as a public limited company to attract investment, depending on the decision reached at its upcoming general meeting. When it transitioned away from public shareholding in 2023, the management had “anticipated a different development in the energy and capital markets,” ABO Energy said.

Currently, the majority of shares in ABO Energy are held by the company’s founders, Jochen Ahn and Matthias Bockholt, and their families. Schlageter said the two parties had expressed “willingness to sell shares if necessary.”

Last month the company closed a US$280 million loan from a consortium of banks led by Commerzbank to develop and build more renewable energy and energy storage projects.

“Although our expectations for 2023 have only been partially fulfilled, we now find ourselves in a very good starting position to successfully develop ABO Energy further,” Schlageter said.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
ABO Energy, finance, germany, independent power producer, solar pv

Read Next

Life in the suburbs, wealthy family, great new house in the country side, wooden material, green color

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

September 29, 2025
US solar installer SunPower has taken the next step in its rehabilitation with the acquisition of residential installer Sunder.
waaree in india

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

September 29, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has said it does not expect to pay additional duties on its solar cell imports to the US, following the start of an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).
Image: Fortescue

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

September 29, 2025
Fortescue has established a strategic partnership with Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi to supply solar PV modules as part of its ‘Real Zero’ emissions by 2030 strategy.
The 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant Image: Neoen Australia (via LinkedIn).

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

September 29, 2025
Australia's CER has disclosed that 1.5GW of new renewable energy capacity in the NEM received authorisation in the second quarter of 2025.
Image: Unsplash

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

September 26, 2025
Residential solar and energy storage could meet all the projected demand from US data centres over the next five years if tech companies invest in household energy infrastructure.
Image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

September 26, 2025
Global grids have failed to keep pace with renewable energy technologies and have become the “bottleneck of the energy transition”, according to a new policy report from the Global Solar Council (GSC).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

News

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

News

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

News

Higher, faster, stronger: how Tongwei reached 100GW module shipments in three years

Features, Interviews

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

News

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.