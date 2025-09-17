Subscribe To Premium
Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

Velto acquires 260MW operational solar portfolio in Spain

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

Self-consumption keeps falling in Spain, sector adds 611MW in H1 2025

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

An Acciona Energía solar project.
The project, installed with over 750,000 PV modules, will have an electricity production capacity of 800GWh annually. Image: Acciona Energía.

Spanish renewables developer and operator Acciona Energía has commissioned its 412MWp Juna solar PV plant in Kawani village in the western state of Rajasthan. 

The project, installed with over 750,000 PV modules, will have an electricity production capacity of 800GWh annually. Under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA), the plant will supply 70% of the generated electricity to Indian energy firm Manikaran Power Limited, whereas 30% of the produced electricity will be sold to the market. The plant created about 1,000 jobs locally. 

In 2024, Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies signed a supply agreement with Juna Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Acciona, to supply modules for the project. Waaree supplied p-type bifacial modules, with a capacity of 540-545Wp each, to the project, which were installed on single-axis trackers. 

The project is a part of Acciona’s Social Impact Management Initiative to support education, welfare and environmental protection in the communities where the company operates. In 2018, the company launched the second round of its corporate accelerator for startups, the I’MNOVATION Startups programme under the initiative. 

The programme was built to identify and promote entrepreneurs who are developing innovative technologies and methods applicable in infrastructure, renewables and service sectors. 

Madrid, Spain-headquartered Acciona operates four wind farms with the total capacity of 164MW in India. Juna is the company’s first solar PV plant in the country. As of early 2024, the company had a solar capacity of 3.9GW, spread across 40 assets in nine countries. 

