Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

In 2024, Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies signed a supply agreement with Juna Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Acciona, to supply modules for the project. Waaree supplied p-type bifacial modules, with a capacity of 540-545Wp each, to the project, which were installed on single-axis trackers.

The project is a part of Acciona’s Social Impact Management Initiative to support education, welfare and environmental protection in the communities where the company operates. In 2018, the company launched the second round of its corporate accelerator for startups, the I’MNOVATION Startups programme under the initiative.

The programme was built to identify and promote entrepreneurs who are developing innovative technologies and methods applicable in infrastructure, renewables and service sectors.

Madrid, Spain-headquartered Acciona operates four wind farms with the total capacity of 164MW in India. Juna is the company’s first solar PV plant in the country. As of early 2024, the company had a solar capacity of 3.9GW, spread across 40 assets in nine countries.