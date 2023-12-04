Acciona Energia to begin construction of 380MW solar PV plant in Australia next quarter

Spanish developer Acciona Energia will begin constructing a 380MW solar PV plant in Australia in the first quarter of 2024.
Construction of the solar PV plant will last 18 months. Located 20 kilometres northwest of Gladstone on the central Queensland coast, the Aldoga Solar Farm has a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Queensland’s energy company Stanwell Corporation.
Stanwell Corporation plans to use all the energy produced at the solar PV plant to supply its green hydrogen project Central Queensland Hydrogen, which is expected to enter commercial operations in 2028.
Aside from this project, Acciona Energia obtained 850MW of modules from Indian solar manufacturer Waaree in late November for its solar sites in the US. The two companies also signed a three-year supply agreement for 1.5GW of modules to be delivered from 2024-2026.
The modules in question were monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) modules and will be deployed at four US projects across the states of Texas, Illinois and Ohio. The largest is the 375 MW Red Tailed Hawk solar site in Texas, which is Acciona’s largest PV project to date. Waaree also supplied the 56MW Fort Bend project (Texas), 129MW High Point project (Illinois) and the 288MW Union project (Ohio).