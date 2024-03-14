Subscribe To Premium
Nextracker inks deal to manufacture tracker components in Australia

By Simon Yuen
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Nextracker Orrcon Steel partnership
The manufacturing facility has been commissioned with a production capacity of up to 50,000 tonnes of torque tubes. Image: Nextracker

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has signed an agreement with Australian tube and pipe manufacturer Orrcon Steel to manufacture components of trackers in Australia.

According to Nextracker, “critical steel components” will be produced from BlueScope’s steel coil at Orrcon Steel’s Salisbury Tube mill in Brisbane. BlueScope is a steel supplier and manufacturer and owns Orrcon Steel.

The components will be finished by Baojia, Nextracker’s manufacturing partner for delivery to engineering procurement contractors, at its Northgate site.

The manufacturing facility has been commissioned with a production capacity of up to 50,000 tonnes of torque tubes, equivalent to more than 2.5GW of utility scale solar PV plants.

“Our investment also includes a large tubular mill at Unanderra, New South West, to produce solar torque tubes and increase warehouse capacity, positioning our business as a key supplier of products for the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector,” said Tony Schreiber, chair of the Australian Steel Institute and general manager of Orrcon Steel.

Components made by Orrcon Steel will be used on distributed generation and utility-scale solar farms. The first project scheduled to receive delivery from the facility is Spanish developer Acciona Energia’s 480MWp Aldoga solar PV plant to be built near Gladstone. PV Tech reported that the Aldoga PV plant has a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Queensland’s energy company Stanwell Corporation.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
australia, nextracker, Orrcon Steel, pv trackers, solar pv, us

