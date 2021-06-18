Solar Media
News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

News

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News
Construction work underway at an Acciona-owned solar farm in Chile. Image: Acciona.

Spanish utility Acciona has set a price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables division of up to €29.76 (US$35.36), potentially valuing the business unit at as much as €9.8 billion (US$11.6 billion).

Acciona has been planning the IPO of Acciona Energía for some time, the intent being to raise significant funds to develop a sizeable pipeline of renewable energy assets out to 2025.

Acciona confirmed its prospective pricing late yesterday, setting the range at between €26.73 and €29.76 per share, giving the business unit a total equity value of €8.8 – 9.8 billion enterprise value of €11.9 – €12.9 billion.

Between 15 – 25% of the share capital of Acciona Energía is to be placed, however the size of the IPO may be increased should the listing’s joint global coordinators be granted by Acciona to offer a green shoe option of 10 – 15% of the shares initially offered.

Confirmation of the listing price range comes a month after Acciona CFO José Ángel Tejero confirmed the listing was still intended to go ahead despite a stuttering market for green energy stocks, especially in Acciona’s home market of Spain.

Acciona’s compatriot independent power producer (IPP) Opdenergy shelved its own plans to list on Spain’s stock exchange last month citing challenging market conditions, while fellow IPP Grupo Ecoener was forced to trim down its own IPO plans before witnessing its shares slide more than 15% on its opening day of trading.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
Read Next

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

June 16, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of Sunnova’s latest securitisation, Ameresco’s installation of solar at a US Air Force Base and Extensible Energy’s latest capital investment.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

June 15, 2021
The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

June 9, 2021
Italian utility A2A has said it will be able to accelerate its renewable generation growth plans thanks to a new partnership with investment house Ardian, as the partners establish what they claim will be Italy’s second-largest platform focused on the energy transition.

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

June 1, 2021
Polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy has seen its initial public offering (IPO) plans progress after its application was sent to China’s Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) last week.

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

May 12, 2021
Data from green hydrogen demonstration projects should be made available to help enable the future bankability of larger installations, unleashing the sector’s decarbonisation potential, a panel has suggested.

