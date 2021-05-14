Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

By Edith Hancock
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

News

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

News

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

News

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

News

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

News

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

Editors' Blog, Features

Soltec hit by project development delays due to higher module prices

News

Tongwei tops polysilicon ranks as league table set for shake-up in 2022

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Smartgrid

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has said that a proposed transmission investment tax credit (ITC) in the US could spur US$15.3 billion of fresh investment in clean energy and enable an extra 42GW of wind and solar capacity to come online.

A report published this week by the trade association states that an ITC could lower consumers’ power costs and that it is “necessary” to encourage the construction of high-voltage transmission infrastructure across the country.

Gregory Wetstone, ACORE’s chief executive, said that grid expansions and updates will be “essential to reducing carbon emissions, but we aren’t yet building nearly enough of the large-scale transmission projects we know we’ll need as we enter a critical period for decarbonising our economy and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.”

The report added that a transmission ITC could create an additional 650,000 jobs and add an extra 30GW of solar and wind capacity to the US power mix, as well as providing US$2.3 billion in energy cost savings “for the lower 80% of income brackets”.

“A rapid expansion of large-scale transmission infrastructure is not just a prerequisite to meeting our ambitious climate goals,” said Wetstone. “These projects will also create hundreds of thousands of good-paying American jobs, lower energy costs for consumers, and enhance the reliability and security of our electric grid.”

In its report, the industry body analysed the potential benefit to the grid if 22 transmission projects were realised across the country that would be “likely eligible” for the ITC. It said that an additional 42GW of capacity could come online if all 22 were completed, and 30GW if a weighted average of 80% of AC projects, 20% of DC projects, and 100% of offshore wind interconnection lines are successfully completed.

President Biden proposed a Transmission ITC in his American Jobs Plan earlier this year, after several proposals were made for the tax benefit over the past two years. US Senator Martin Heinrich first proposed an ICT for transmission in December 2019, which was updated in March this year. Congressman Steven Horsford also introduced companion legislation to Senator Heinrich’s bill in June 2020.

Horsford said in a statement that ACORE’s report “demonstrates the widespread benefits of a transmission ITC for our economy, environment, and electrical grid.” Investing in transmission, he said, will “create jobs, lower energy costs, and help the United States meet our ambitious clean energy goals.”

Lawmakers in the US have started to pay more attention to grid improvements and expansions in recent months as part of a wider goal to decarbonise the grid my 2035. The Department of Energy (DOE) said in late April that it has earmarked US$8.25 billion in loans to support grid transmission improvements as more renewables are added to the country’s power mix, while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced a string of initiatives including tightening a transmission incentive policy for utilities and a workshop in September that will explore how companies can benefit from grid-enhancing technology.

Biden has also included a 10-year extension for ITCs for both clean power generation and energy storage as part of a US$2 trillion infrastructure investment plan.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
american council on renewable energy, american jobs plan, biden, department of energy, doe, grid infrastructure, grid transmission, investment tax credit. ITC, itc

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

May 14, 2021
While foreign investors are said to be flocking to Greece’s solar sector, project developers are struggling with headwinds in the form of grid access challenges and local resistance to new renewables plants. Jules Scully looks at how these hurdles are affecting PV deployment in the country.
PV Tech Premium

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

May 13, 2021
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is extending an olive branch to global policy makers to advance the country’s own renewable energy technology and meet President Biden’s climate targets. Edith Hancock has all the detail on how she intends to amend four years of faltering progress.

Australia’s federal budget ‘missed opportunity’ to prioritise renewable energy

May 11, 2021
The clean energy council has slammed the Australian government’s latest federal budget as “disappointing” for not placing more onus on expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

May 5, 2021
A round-up of news from the US solar sector, including updates from the Department of Energy, private equity firm American Securities, and Indiana developer Hoosier.

IEA: governments should prepare for ‘looming’ surge in raw material demand

May 5, 2021
Governments worldwide must ensure that there are sufficient raw materials available to solar and energy storage developers to safeguard the energy transition.

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

April 30, 2021
Software company Accela is joining forces with the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on a new platform offering faster permitting for residential solar and battery energy storage projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

News

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

News

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

News

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

News

3SUN set to reach 3GW of module capacity at Italian plant in 2023

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021