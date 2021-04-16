Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy

Latest

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

News

SEIA unveils social justice platform

News

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

News

Corporate solar funding skyrockets with PV assets in ‘great demand’

News

Blue Elephant Energy, UKA partner to develop 500MWp of solar in Germany

News

US residential solar installer Kuubix bags US$104m financing to pursue ‘aggressive’ expansion

News

Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

News

NIPSCO and Capital Dynamics sign build-transfer deal for 200MW solar project

News

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

Pattern Energy, Talen create JV to develop 1.4GW of solar and wind

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Ryan McKnight/Flickr

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced a string of initiatives to help develop the country’s power grid, including tightening a transmission incentive policy for utilities and a workshop that will explore how companies can benefit from grid-enhancing technology.

The energy regulator said it would hold a workshop on 10 September to discuss a “shared-savings model” that could “foster deployment of transmission technologies” and produce more electricity capacity from existing transmission lines, FERC said in a statement.

At the same time, the energy regulator voted on Thursday (15 April) to approve a proposal to tighten rules around how utilities are incentivised to work with regional transmission organisations (RTOs), independent system operators (ISO) and other FERC-approved organisations. The Commission voted to revise an earlier plan set out in March 2020, and award an increase of 50 basis points in return on equity to utilities that join a transmission organisation. It also voted that the utility will be eligible for that incentive in the first three years after it hands operational control of its facilities to the transmission organisation.  

The Commission’s March 2020 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) had originally proposed to raise the membership incentive from 50 basis points to 100, and is currently available for as long as membership continues.

Richard Glick, FERC’s recently appointed chairman, said that an incentive “must incentivise something. If it does not do that, then it is a handout, not an incentive.”

Although the proposal was ultimately approved, it created a rift in the regulatory body, with both commissioners James Danly and Neil Chatterjee at least partly dissenting during a virtual meeting this week.

The organisation is also seeking comment from industry stakeholders on whether utilities should only be eligible for an incentive if they join a transmission organisation voluntarily. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, FERC said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
federal energy regulatory commission, ferc, grid capacity, grid infrastructure, iso, transmission

Read Next

US solar generation surges in January

March 25, 2021
Solar plants in the US produced 21.7% more electricity in January this year than they did in 2020, accounting for 2.4% of the country’s entire electricity mix.

FERC signals state support for solar projects in PURPA, MOPR rulings

March 19, 2021
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced key decisions this week providing clarity and to solar developers within the US, and signalling state support further down the line.

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

March 1, 2021
An Australian solar-plus-storage project that aims to supply 20% of Singapore’s electricity demand has been marked as a priority initiative by advisory group Infrastructure Australia.

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

February 23, 2021
The development of Denmark’s grid will be driven by rising electricity demands from consumers rather than the growing renewables sector, a panel of key figures in the country’s green energy sector have suggested.

President Biden picks Richard Glick as new FERC chairman

January 21, 2021
US President Joe Biden has appointed Richard Glick, a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), as the body’s new chairman.

Senate approves two bipartisan picks for FERC commissioners

December 2, 2020
The U.S. Senate has approved two candidates for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that were nominated by President Donald Trump, bringing the agency to a full five members.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

US solar and wind acceleration ‘not enough’ to meet Biden’s climate targets

News

US Treasury to raid fossil fuel subsidies to pay for ITC extensions, other clean programmes

News

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

News

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021