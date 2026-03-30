Adani Green Energy adds 951MW, total capacity reaches 18.93GW

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The solar capacity was commissioned through multiple subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy. Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Limited brought online 50MW, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Limited 100MW, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Limited 225MW, and Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A Limited 300MW. Adani Solar Energy Barmer One Limited contributed 251MW of capacity.

In addition, Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six Limited commissioned 25MW of hybrid renewable energy capacity.

The Adani Bandha solar PV park in Baiya is a ground-mounted installation spanning 2,397.54 hectares. Meanwhile, the Khavda site, also known as the Gujarat Hybrid Renewable Energy Park, was first announced by the Indian government in 2020 and is planned to deliver up to 30GW of solar PV and wind capacity across seven phases, with completion timelines ranging from late 2026 to 2030.

Recently, the firm commissioned 510.1MW of renewable capacity at its Khavda site in Gujarat, including 300MW of solar. The additions were delivered via multiple subsidiaries, with Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B contributing 125MW, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four 150MW, and Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six 25MW of PV capacity.

In September 2024, Adani Green Energy signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 5GW of capacity from the Khavda project, while also forming a joint venture with TotalEnergies to develop an additional 1.1GW solar PV portfolio at the site, backed by a US$444 million equity investment.

The company also commissioned an initial 1GW at the site in March 2024 and secured US$1.36 billion in debt financing to support the development of 2.1GW of solar PV at the site in late 2023. This brought its construction financing framework to US$3 billion at the time.