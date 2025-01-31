Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AEMO: Grid-scale solar PV on Australia’s NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Jupiter International to build 4.2/3.6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

News

AEMO: Grid-scale solar PV on Australia’s NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

News

ARENA provides AU$21 million to unlock DERs in Western Australia

News

Joint venture reaches financial close on 202MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

News

Growing risk appetite is ‘very rational’ in solar investment, says Santander

Features, Interviews

3Sun, French research lab CEA achieve 30.8% tandem perovskite silicon solar cell efficiency

News

Study highlights role of barrier film in maintaining perovskite PV cell stability

News

EU PPA market defined by falling prices, corporate demand and political shifts

News

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Grid-scale solar PV output on the NEM was aided by various projects coming online. Image: Lumea.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has detailed in a new report that grid-scale solar PV output achieved a new quarterly high average on the National Electricity Market (NEM) of 2,212MW, an increase of 9% year-on-year (YoY).

Revealed in the organisation’s latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics, which encompasses Q4 of 2024, AEMO said that the increase in variable renewable energy generation from grid-scale solar PV rose by 259MW YoY due to newly connected facilities and those progressing through the commissioning processes.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The majority of the increase was found in the state of New South Wales. This was predominantly through the availability of solar generation from the 300MW Wellington North PV plant, owned by Beijing Energy International Australia, and Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia’s 353MW Walla Walla PV plant, which was first energised in November 2024.

Victoria also saw growth in the amount of solar-derived renewable energy generation. This was aided by the 130MWdc Glenrowan and Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plants. South Australia’s 87MW Tailem Bend 2 plant, owned by Singaporean independent power producer (IPP) Vena Energy, also contributed to the growth of solar generation on the NEM. Plans are in place to add a 41.5MW battery energy storage system to this site.

Image: AEMO.

The growth in variable renewable energy generation on the NEM for this quarter could have been higher if it were not for an increase in network curtailment and economic offloading.

AEMO said that, together, these two factors accounted for an 89MW decrease in generation YoY. Economic offloading saw a marginal increase of 24% to an average of 343MW. Economic offloading was found to be more prevalent in New South Wales, which saw a substantial average increase of 84% to 79MW. South Australia saw an average increase of 54% to an average of 78MW.

However, economic offloading decreased in the state of Victoria, down 8% YoY, representing an average of 52MW.

Curtailment for grid-scale solar generation increased by 23MW to 176MW across the NEM, representing a 15% YoY increase. Interestingly, curtailment decreased by 26MW to an average of 37MW in the last quarter of 2024.

Distributed solar PV secures all-time quarterly output high in all NEM regions

Grid-scale solar was accompanied by a strong quarter for distributed solar PV in Australia.

Indeed, AEMO said that distributed PV output was at an all-time quarterly high in all NEM regions, with a NEM-wide average output of 4,054MW, 18% higher than the previous record of 3,433MW set in Q4 2023.

As a result, average operational demand was slightly lower across the NEM, at 19,683MW, down 0.3% from Q4 2023.

This growth in distributed solar PV output and a reduction in coal availability mean that renewable energy sources reached a record 46% share of the overall NEM supply mix, with the contribution of coal-fired generation dipping below 50% for the first time, AEMO said.

On November 6 2024, renewable energy reached a record high, contributing 75.6% of the total generation in the NEM on a half-hourly basis. Distributed PV systems were responsible for 43% of this generation mix, while grid-scale solar and wind energy contributed 19% and 11%, respectively.

Grid-scale BESS on the NEM nets AU$69.5 million in Q4

The final quarter of 2024 also proved to be positive for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the NEM. AEMO’s report said the estimated net revenue, covering both energy and FCAS markets, for NEM grid-scale batteries reached AU$69.5 million (US$43.2 million), more than doubling the AU$31.5 million estimate for Q4 2023.

In the energy market, net revenue from batteries increased by AU$34.6 million, representing a 257% rise, bringing the total to AU$48.1 million. This amount accounts for 69% of the total estimated net revenue. The significant growth in revenue from energy arbitrage was primarily due to an AU$38.4 million increase (300%) from energy generation.

Additionally, charging during negative price periods contributed an increase of AU$3.9 million, resulting in total battery revenue of AU$7.2 million for the quarter. However, energy costs associated with charging at prices above AU$0/MWh also rose by AU$7.7 million, a 298% increase YoY.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
grid-scale, nem, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, south australia, utility-scale

Read Next

BV/annual review

Greenbacker secures US$1 billion to acquire 500MW New York solar project

January 30, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company has secured US$950 million in aggregate financing to support the acquisition, construction and operation of a 500MWac solar PV power plant being pursued in the state of New York, US.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

January 30, 2025
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia is seeking Federal government approval for a 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
x-elio-blue-grass-solar-farm-768x576

Queensland dominates list of best-performing utility-scale solar PV plants in Australia

January 30, 2025
New data released by research firm Rystad Energy has shown that four of the top five best-performing Australian utility-scale solar PV plants in 2024 were located in Queensland.
Image: Tosyali Holding

Tosyali Holding to build 1.2GW self-consumption Turkish PV plant

January 28, 2025
Tosyali Holding has signed agreements to develop the first phase of a 1.2GW solar power plant to power its operations in Turkey.
Enfinity-Global-secures-financing-for-a-1.2GW-solar-and-wind-portfolio-in-India

Enfinity Global secures connectivity for 2GW of Indian renewables

January 28, 2025
Enfinity Global said the power from the sites is “earmarked to cater to government utilities, as well as C&I customers.”
Image: AEMO.

Australia’s energy minister calls for further ARENA funding for community electrification

January 28, 2025
Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, has called on the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to increase funding for community electrification initiatives involving solar PV and batteries.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

News

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

News

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

News

UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

News

EU PPA market defined by falling prices, corporate demand and political shifts

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.