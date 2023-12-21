Subscribe To Premium
SmartestEnergy signs 93MW PPA with Enel Green Power in Australia

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Enel Green Power Australia operates three solar projects with a total capacity of about 310MW. Image: Enel Green Power

Renewable energy company SmartestEnergy Australia has signed a solar power purchase agreement with Enel Green Power Australia.

Under the agreement, SmartestEnergy Australia will source energy from the 93MW Girgarre Solar Farm owned by Enel Green Power Australia, with an annual electricity production capacity of 200GWh.

The solar PV plant represents an approximate AU$140 million (US$94.6 million) investment. It is expected to have an operational life of 35 years.

Currently, Enel Green Power Australia operates three solar projects with a total capacity of about 310MW.

Earlier this year, SmartestEnergy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Greek firm Mytilineos for the latter’s proposed 40MW Kingaroy solar farm in the Australian state of Queensland. The deal will see SmartestEnergy purchase electricity from the project, as Mytilineos said that SmartestEnergy would purchase “a substantial portion of the solar farm’s electricity output over a long-term period”.

SmartestEnergy Australia also signed a long-term PPA in January with renewable energy project owner Octopus Group to offtake 25% of generation from a solar farm to offer commercial and industrial companies renewable energy. Based in New South Wales, the 333MWdc Darlington Point Solar Farm was commissioned in 2020.

