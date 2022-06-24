Subscribe
Group Licence
News

AEMO removes suspension, restores wholesale power markets in all Australian regions

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

AEMO removes suspension, restores wholesale power markets in all Australian regions

News

Australian PV research centre secures AU$45m in government funding

News

Sun Cable’s Australian solar-storage project deemed investment ready

News

Michigan regulators approve Consumers Energy’s clean energy plan

News

Sungrow shipped nearly 50GW of PV inverters in 2021, takes top spot in global rankings

News

African firms partner to establish Pan-African Renewable Energy Fund

News

General Capital invests US$500m in Pine Gate Renewables to expand utility-scale solar

News

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

News

3D Micromac lands supply contract for Enel Green Power’s module gigafactory expansion

News

World’s solar capacity to top 2TW by 2031, with China accounting for nearly half of all new additions

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The wholesale electricity market was suspend on 15 June after a loss of almost 5GW of capacity offer. Image: Neoen Solar

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has lifted the wholesale power market suspension in all regions of the National Electricity Market (NEM) from 2pm today (AEST), after intervening more than a week ago.

The reduction of electricity shortfalls and fewer manual interventions from AEMO were among the reasons for a return to regular operations today.

On Wednesday 15 June, AEMO suspended the country’s spot market and issued direct interventions to 5GW of generation capacity the day before and set a AU$300/MWh (US$207.2/MWh) price cap in the states of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia after reaching the high price threshold.

Australia has been facing an increase of the electricity market price since the beginning of the year, which reached a level in Q1 2022 not seen since 2019, as well as winter conditions that have pushed up the demand for gas and electricity in many regions.

“The current energy challenge in eastern Australia is the result of several factors across the interconnected gas and electricity markets. This includes periods of high electricity demand, coupled with a large volume of generation unavailable due to maintenance or unplanned events, planned transmission outages and high energy commodity prices,” AEMO said.

After the victory of the Labor party in the country’s recent elections, the solar sector in Australia is poised to grow significantly after the incoming government vowed to turn Australia into a “renewables superpower” by increasing renewables investment and upgrading the country’s grid infrastructure.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aemo, australia, australian energy market operator, national electricity market, wholesale markets

Read Next

Australian PV research centre secures AU$45m in government funding

June 24, 2022
The Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) has received funding from the country’s new government to continue its solar research activities until 2030.

Sun Cable’s Australian solar-storage project deemed investment ready

June 24, 2022
A project in Australia that could feature up to 17–20GWp of solar and 36–42GWh of energy storage has been categorised as investment ready by a government agency.

Evergen to further develop software after closing AU$15m funding round

June 22, 2022
Australian energy software company Evergen has closed a AU$15 million (US$10.4 million) series B funding round, its largest capital investment to date.
PV Tech Premium

Australia’s solar sector set to scale up deployment following ‘game-changer’ election result

June 22, 2022
Australia’s solar sector is poised to accelerate deployment as the country’s new government vows to unlock renewables investment, upgrade the grid and bring federal policy more in line with states and territories.

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

June 16, 2022
Australia’s new Labor government has raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target as it vowed to support the transition to renewables by investing in transmission infrastructure and energy storage.

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

June 15, 2022
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has suspended the country's wholesale power market after a collapse in generation rendered the spot market impossible to operate reliably.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Ceaseless’ polysilicon price rises in China as production falls below forecasts

News

New solar consortium pledges US$6bn to buy 6-7GW of US-made modules per year, issues RFP

News

Solar PV made half of new renewables investments in 2021 – IEA

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Trina Solar starts construction on huge vertically integrated PV factory in China, eyes greater N-type production

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022