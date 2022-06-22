Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Australia’s solar sector set to scale up deployment following ‘game-changer’ election result

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s solar sector set to scale up deployment following ‘game-changer’ election result

Editors' Blog, Features

AMPYR, Belectric agree to install 200MW+ of solar PV across Germany within two years

News

CS Energy to build 365MW of utility-scale projects in New York state

News

Five steps to increase returns to 17% for Indian hybrid projects amid market volatility

News

Trina Solar starts construction on huge vertically integrated PV factory in China, eyes greater N-type production

News

The runners and riders of green hydrogen electrolysis

Featured Articles, Features

Tongwei signs US$7.6bn silicon supply agreement with wafer manufacturer Qinghai Gaojing Solar

News

Gujarat utility tenders for 500MW of renewables-plus-storage

News

Matrix Renewables secures financing for US projects, contracts GES to build plants in Spain

News

Extreme weather in Spain ‘highlights need for interconnected European grid’, Solargis says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Edify Energy’s 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia’s solar sector is poised to accelerate deployment as the country’s new government vows to unlock renewables investment, upgrade the grid and bring federal policy more in line with states and territories.

Having been elected to power last month, the Labor government has formally raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target to 43% below 2005 levels – up on the previous government’s goal to slash emissions by 26-28% – as it aims to increase renewables penetration in the National Electricity Market (NEM) to 82% by 2030.

New prime minister, Anthony Albanese, pledged after the election to make the country a renewables “superpower”, while energy minister, Chris Bowen, revealed last week that the government wants to “unleash private investment” in renewables. “Australia has the world’s best solar resource and some of the world’s best wind,” Bowen said at the Climate Change Investment and Finance Summit in Sydney.

“A country like Australia should be a renewable energy superpower, running our homes and businesses on cheaper and cleaner power, and exporting it to the world. But instead, we’re a decade behind on the energy transformation.”

The previous government, under the leadership of Scott Morrison, drew flak for being too slow to curb emissions. While it did commit the country last year to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, renewables association the Clean Energy Council said in a report published earlier this year that the government’s refusal to back the target with any meaningful policy support and its assistance for the fossil fuel industry raised many questions about the sincerity of its commitment.

The Clean Energy Council’s report found that while Australia recorded its second-best year for large-scale solar deployment in 2021 – with 1,209MW of projects with a capacity of more than 5MW added – the positive results were clouded by a significant slowdown in the renewables pipeline.

According to the association, a 17% drop in financial commitments for new large-scale renewables projects between 2020 and 2021 was due to policy uncertainty combined with the challenges associated with connecting renewable energy projects to the grid.

“The recent election is a game-changer in terms of policy support for renewable energy,” says Nicholas Aberle, director of energy generation and storage at the Clean Energy Council. “Right now, 3.6GW of capacity is either under construction or has reached financial close, so utility solar’s market share is only going to grow.”

Although Australia’s new emissions reduction target has drawn criticism for being too low, it does bring federal policy more in line with states and territories, many of which have more ambitious climate goals.

Recent years have seen a lot of the drive for energy policy and delivery being done by state governments, according to John Cole​, CEO of Australia-based renewables and storage developer Edify Energy. “I think there was a general view [the federal government] had made itself a little bit redundant,” Cole says.

Amid an ongoing energy crisis that has led to the country’s wholesale power market being suspended, federal and state energy ministers agreed to a clean power transition plan earlier this month. “We need more transmission. We need more renewables. We need more storage,” Bowen said at the time.

Cole says that now is a “very good time to be in the clean energy generation space in this country because all the risk is to the upside”.

Edify Energy earlier this month secured project financing for three battery energy storage system projects in New South Wales totalling 150MW/300MWh that will feature grid-forming inverters, allowing them to support the local grid by providing synchronous inertia.

Among the main challenge that policymakers will have to navigate will be expanding the electricity grid so it can handle more renewables.

Labor’s Powering Australia plan earmarks AU$20 billion (US$14.2 billion) to upgrade the country’s electricity grid, while the state of New South Wales announced plans earlier this month to invest AU$1.2 billion in new transmission lines and infrastructure over the next ten years to accelerate the connection of planned renewable energy zones.

However, social license can be an obstacle to such large-scale grid transmission projects. Tim Buckley, director of think tank Climate Energy Finance, says: “We don’t have a regulatory framework that compensates the landowners well when it comes to grid transmission”, meaning there is “enormous farmer resistance”.

In terms of the new government’s policies, Buckley says that although the 43% emissions reduction plan is “nowhere near good enough” the commitment to reach 82% renewables in the NEM by 2030 “is a really ambitious policy”.

“The reality is we’ve wasted a couple of years with the [previous] federal government, so we’ve got to make up for some time,” Buckley says.

“I think the snowball is going to really build now that we’ve got federal-state government alignment.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, clean energy council, deployment target, edify energy, grid, investment, policy, transmission

Read Next

Extreme weather in Spain ‘highlights need for interconnected European grid’, Solargis says

June 21, 2022
A steep decline in solar irradiance in Spain earlier this year highlights the need for an interconnected European grid and increased investments in forecasting, according to PV data firm Solargis.

Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

June 21, 2022
Mexico has secured commitments from 17 US companies that will result in the development of 1,854MW of solar and wind, according to the office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
PV Tech Premium

Europe’s energy crisis and its impact on PPA and merchant revenue streams

June 20, 2022
In the midst of an energy crisis, both generators and offtakers are considering their next moves. Sean Rai-Roche speaks with analysts and experts across the continent to decipher what is expected to happen to prices and what that means for companies’ operations.

FERC proposes interconnection reforms to speed up renewables deployment

June 17, 2022
Solar and energy storage deployment in the US could be accelerated under new proposals from the country’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) aimed at addressing significant backlogs in interconnection queues.

India and Germany to be solar outperformers but miss install targets, Fitch says

June 16, 2022
India and Germany’s solar sectors are set to outperform in the coming years, but both markets will fall short of government PV deployment targets, according to Fitch Solutions.

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

June 16, 2022
Australia’s new Labor government has raised the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target as it vowed to support the transition to renewables by investing in transmission infrastructure and energy storage.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New solar consortium pledges US$6bn to buy 6-7GW of US-made modules per year, issues RFP

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act comes into force in the US

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Gujarat utility tenders for 500MW of renewables-plus-storage

News

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022