Aggreko, Harmony Gold ink PPA for Australia’s ‘largest’ off-grid hybrid renewable energy facility

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According to the companies, the hybrid power facility will integrate a 104MVA low-emissions thermal generation plant with a 118MWp solar PV power plant alongside a co-located 250MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

George Whyte, Aggreko AusPac managing director, said the project highlights Aggreko’s growing expansion in Australia’s hybrid and renewable energy landscape.

“This is a milestone for Aggreko and Australian mining,” Whyte said.

“The scale of this renewable energy hybrid power station and the level of integration between solar, battery storage and thermal generation set a new benchmark for off-grid energy. Our long-term agreement reflects Aggreko’s commitment to partnering with industry to deliver innovative, lower-emission energy solutions that are both commercially and operationally robust.”

Growing momentum in off-grid mining renewables

The Eva Copper Mine Project represents the latest development in Australia’s rapidly evolving off-grid mining energy sector, where renewable energy hybrid systems are increasingly becoming the standard for new operations.

Indeed, the announcement follows several notable developments in the sector, including Pacific Energy’s completion last year of a 61MW solar-wind hybrid system to power the Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia, which commenced commercial operations in February 2025.

Off-grid mining operations have also achieved impressive penetration rates of renewable energy.

Western Australia’s Bellevue Gold project recently set a new benchmark by achieving 101 consecutive hours of 100% instantaneous renewable energy in the fourth quarter of 2025, delivered through a hybrid system combining 27MW of solar, 24MW of wind and a 15MW battery storage system.

This particular project utilises 5B’s prefabricated ‘Maverick’ solar arrays, a modular, relocatable technology designed specifically for remote mining applications.

Last year, 5B became the first recipient of the Australian government’s AU$1 billion (US$670 million) Solar Sunshot Program for its Maverick technology.

Aggreko and Harmony are also working collaboratively to further increase renewable energy distribution over time, including potential wind integration and future connection to transmission infrastructure, ensuring the power solution remains flexible and evolves with the project’s long-term requirements.

Construction of the hybrid power facility is expected to generate regional employment opportunities and support local contracting, supply and service partners in Cloncurry and Mount Isa.

Copper’s role in the energy transition

The Eva Copper Mine Project’s focus on copper production positions it at the intersection of two critical energy transition trends: the decarbonisation of mining operations and the production of minerals essential to the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure.

The Eva Copper Mine Project is expected to commence construction in the coming months, with the renewable energy hybrid power facility scheduled to be operational ahead of the mine’s production ramp-up.

Copper is a fundamental component in solar modules, wind turbines, electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage systems, making its production increasingly strategic as global electrification accelerates.

Australia’s mining sector, which contributed 14.3% to the nation’s GDP in 2024 and employed 300,000 people directly, has significant potential to capitalise on the economic opportunity presented by the energy transition.

For example, Solar PV has become increasingly recognised as central to Australia’s green metals opportunity, with renewable energy playing a crucial role in reducing emissions throughout the entire mining and processing value chain, from extraction to delivery.