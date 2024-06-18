Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Featured Articles

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Europe

Latest

Is there a silver bullet for precious metal use in n-type solar cells?

Features, Featured Articles

Global solar installed capacity up 87% to 447GW in 2023

News

Germany installs over 5GW of new solar capacity in first four months of 2024, breaking record

News

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

News

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

News

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

News

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

Features, Interviews

‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

Features, Interviews

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Heterojunction technology (HJT) cells (pictured) use even more silver than TOPCon. Image: Huasun

As solar PV proliferates and emerges as the dominant energy transition technology in much of the world, it is taking up a larger and larger portion of the world’s silver production. Solar manufacturing accounted for around 18% of global silver production in 2023, according to the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) from VDMA published earlier this month.

The 2024 World Silver Survey found that silver demand in 2023 massively outpaced supply, and the deficit is likely to remain “for the foreseeable future”. This high demand is underpinned by the “remarkable” rise in solar cell and module demand, the Survey said. As silver is a key component in the manufacturing of solar cells – particularly in new generation n-type cells – manufacturers are saddled with a new cost challenge and a finite resource to work with.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Published earlier this month, the ITRPV said the consumption of silver metallisation pastes in cell manufacturing “needs to be reduced” if the industry is to sustain its growth. The ITRPV shows that tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells use around 120mg of silver per cell; TOPCon has become the technology of choice for all of the biggest solar manufacturers. Each module contains 62 or 70 cells on average, which would put around 8,400mg of silver in each.

The ITRPV showed that heterojunction technology (HJT) cells and modules use even more silver than TOPCon, requiring 160mg per cell.

In comments to PV Tech Premium, Markus Fischer, vice president for R&D at Qcells and one of the writers of the ITRPV, says: “The need to reduce silver is extremely important. Especially as the switch to n-type technologies requires more silver per watt than the “old” PERC technology.

“TOPCon and HJT require silver on both sides, while PERC worked well with aluminium fingers on the rear side.”

Fischer says that the current price of silver is around US$1 per gram, which the ITRPV translated to around one US$ cent per watt for a solar cell. Simultaneously, the price of silver continues to fluctuate, and more and more solar supply is shifting towards more silver-intensive n-type production.

Silver reduction methods

The two-pronged attack of vastly growing solar capacity and the shift to n-type technologies has converged to make silver a real pressure point for future solar manufacturing.

The industry is aware of the problem silver poses, and innovations are emerging. German testing house Fraunhofer ISE announced a fine screen printing process last month designed to reduce the silver consumption for HJT cells. The researchers claimed that the “long-term cost-competitiveness” of mass-produced HJT cells – like those from Meyer Burger or REC in Europe – hinges on reducing silver use.

Thinner grid lines are one of the major methods of reducing silver in cell production. Shortly after Fraunhofer’s research, Korean-owned manufacturer Qcells announced a partnership with Lumet – an Israeli technology research firm – to reduce the silver in its predominantly TOPCon cell production. Lumet claims that its metallisation technology can produce grid fingers of “sub 10 microns” in width, which it said go beyond the “plateau” reached by screen printing technologies around 20 microns.

Fischer maintains that screen printing technologies – the most mature and proven method for metallisation – are capable of meeting the challenges of silver reduction. He says: “ITRPV contributors mainly see screen printing as still capable of meeting those challenges in mass production. New technologies have to compete with mature screen printing.”

Is copper an alternative?

The ITRPV looks into the alternatives to silver being pursued in parts of the industry. Chief among them is copper, which is less expensive and can be applied in plating techniques or in combination with silver.

Fischer tells PV Tech Premium that copper is more likely to be implemented in HJT cell production in the future than TOPCon.

He says: “As HJT requires lower-temperature technologies for cell contact formation and for interconnections, the introduction of copper is expected to be implemented there first.

“Copper for TOPCon in mass production appears to be much more challenging.”

The ITRPV forecasts that processes using copper in HJT cell production will gradually increase their market share from roughly 10% in 2024 to just over 50% in 2031. Simultaneously, it forecasts that HJT cells will increase their market share to around 20% by the same time, from around 5% in 2023. At the same time, ITRPV forecasts that TOPCon will take up over 50% of the market.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturing, copper, hjt, itrpv, metallisation, n-type, pv modules, silver, topcon

Read Next

A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Pacific Partnerships granted green light for 700MW PV project in Australia

June 18, 2024
Pacific Partnerships has gained development rights for one of Australia’s largest solar PV projects, with 700MW of generation capacity.
Singils-Generis_PECVD_2-900x604-1

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

June 17, 2024
Singulus Technologies has formed a new joint venture, Singulus Solar, to provide manufacturing equipment for TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT) cells and modules.
TÜV Rheinland solar testing

TÜV Rheinland to launch module traceability testing service at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 17, 2024
German quality assurance and testing centre TÜV Rheinlandwill present a traceability testing service for modules at Intersolar Europe 2024.
risen energy australia

150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

June 17, 2024
Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation’s 150MW solar farm is the first project approved via Western Australia’s ‘Green Energy Approvals Initiative’.
PVcase CEO David Trainavicius.

PVcase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

June 17, 2024
Solar engineering software company PVCase has launched a project planning platform designed to cover the entire construction and planning process for PV projects.
qw solar
Sponsored

In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

June 17, 2024
This year at SNEC, the booth of Quanwei Solar Technology (QW Solar) attracted many visitors to participate in its interactive experiments.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Singulus Solar JV formed for TOPCon and HJT cell and module production lines

News

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

CAISO takes control of Arizona-California transmission link

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024