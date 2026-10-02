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Alight acquires 2GW Swedish solar PV, energy storage pipeline from Soltech

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Europe

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The acquisition increases Alight’s solar and storage development pipeline in the Nordic region to more than 5GW. Image: Alight Energy.

Nordic independent power producer (IPP) Alight has acquired a portfolio of 40 utility-scale solar PV projects in southern Sweden from Swedish developer Soltech Energy Solutions, with a combined planned solar capacity of around 2GW.

The projects are located across Sweden’s SE3 and SE4 electricity price areas and include options for co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) at most sites. The acquisition increases Alight’s solar PV and energy storage development pipeline in the Nordic region to more than 5GW.

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The transaction, involving Soltech Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of Soltech Energy Sweden, has been completed following approval from Sweden’s Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP).

“This acquisition further cements Alight’s position as one of the leading solar players in the Nordics. With over 5GW now in our pipeline, we have the scale to keep growing in Sweden for years to come. A portfolio with secured land, permits in progress and room for battery storage lets us reach ready-to-build faster than if we developed new projects from scratch,” said Warren Campbell, CEO at Alight.

Alight will take responsibility for the continued development of the projects, including permitting and grid connection work, with the portfolio to be advanced towards ready-to-build status.

The company said the projects will be developed primarily for long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Under its PPA model, Alight develops, builds, owns and operates the solar parks, selling generated electricity to commercial and industrial customers at fixed, long-term prices.

“We have spent several years building this portfolio and taking the projects from early development to today’s level of maturity. The projects are now entering a phase where a long-term investor is better placed to take them towards investment decision and construction. We look forward to continuing our good collaboration with Alight for many years to come,” says Christoffer Caesar, CEO of Soltech Energy Solutions.

The acquisition expands Alight’s existing utility-scale solar development activities in the Nordic region.

Last year, Alight’s Annelie Westén wrote for PV Tech Premium on the Nordic solar growth (subscription required), including Finland’s expanding utility-scale market, PPAs and solar-plus-storage, but warned that grid congestion and permitting delays could constrain further expansion.

The IPP recently inaugurated the 215MWp Lidsø Solar Park in Lolland, Denmark, which it described as one of the largest solar parks in the Nordic region. The company also recently inaugurated the 101MWp Eurajoki Solar Park in Finland with automotive supplier Autoliv.

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acquisition, alight energy, europe, nordic countries, nordics, solar pv, soltech energy, sweden

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