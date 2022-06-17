Alliant Energy set to begin construction on 414MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

The six solar projects in Wisconsin are expected to be operational by the end of 2023. Image: Alliant Energy.

US utility Alliant Energy has received regulatory approval on a 414MW portfolio of solar projects which will start construction this summer.

The utility has contracted Burns & McDonnell to carry out the construction of the six solar plants that will be located in the US state of Wisconsin and are set to be operational in the second half of 2023.

These projects constitute the second phase of its development plan in Wisconsin and are a part of its Clean Energy Blueprint it announced back in 2019.

Alliant Energy had pledged to install 1.1GW of solar PV generation to Wisconsin’s grid by 2023, with 675MW of its portfolio already in construction and slated to be completed between this year and 2023.

David de Leon, president at Alliant Energy, said: “We are excited to break ground and begin construction on these solar projects as we accelerate toward a cleaner energy future. We expect our solar development plans to create hundreds of new construction jobs and deliver safe, reliable, affordable energy for years to come.”