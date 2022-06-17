Subscribe
Alliant Energy set to begin construction on 414MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
FERC proposes interconnection reforms to speed up renewables deployment

News

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

News

JinkoSolar powers first overseas factory by 100% renewables

News

CrossBoundary Energy Access secures US$25m to power mini-grids in Africa

News

PV Talk: Grenergy CEO talks Europe’s expansion and a co-located vision of the future for solar PV

Features, Interviews

Renewables developers to be primary beneficiaries of high power prices in Europe this decade

News

Longroad invests in developer Valta Energy to grow distributed generation segment

News

India and Germany to be solar outperformers but miss install targets, Fitch says

News

Leeward Renewable Energy breaks ground on 200MW Texas project

News
The six solar projects in Wisconsin are expected to be operational by the end of 2023. Image: Alliant Energy.

US utility Alliant Energy has received regulatory approval on a 414MW portfolio of solar projects which will start construction this summer.

The utility has contracted Burns & McDonnell to carry out the construction of the six solar plants that will be located in the US state of Wisconsin and are set to be operational in the second half of 2023.

These projects constitute the second phase of its development plan in Wisconsin and are a part of its Clean Energy Blueprint it announced back in 2019.

Alliant Energy had pledged to install 1.1GW of solar PV generation to Wisconsin’s grid by 2023, with 675MW of its portfolio already in construction and slated to be completed between this year and 2023.

David de Leon, president at Alliant Energy, said: “We are excited to break ground and begin construction on these solar projects as we accelerate toward a cleaner energy future. We expect our solar development plans to create hundreds of new construction jobs and deliver safe, reliable, affordable energy for years to come.”

