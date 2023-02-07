Altea Green Power inks deal with Aer Soléir to build 300MW projects in Italy

A capacity of 300MW will be built in the next 36 months. Image: Unsplash

Italian renewables company Altea Green Power has signed a co-development agreement with Irish renewable energy developer Aer Soléir to build 300MW of PV projects in Italy in the next 36 months.

The partnership aims to jointly develop agrivoltaic projects. Altea Green Power said this agreement would increase its market share in the development of renewable projects in Italy.

“This new and important agreement will give a further boost to our ongoing commitment to renewable energy and the growth path of Altea Green Power, based on the fundamental values of innovation and respect for the environment,” said Giovanni Di Pascale, founder and CEO of Altea Green Power.



He added, “The partnership with Aer Soléir, with whom we share the fundamental value of sustainability, makes Altea a leading developer in the green energy sector in Italy.”



Andy Kinsella, CEO and Founding Partner at Aer Soléir, said, “The agreement signed with Altea Green Power represents our second collaboration and the introduction of a new technology with an experienced developer in the Italian renewables market. This shows our commitment to expanding our existing portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects in Italy with the addition of 300 MW of solar projects over the coming years.”



In July 2022, Altea Green Power signed a storage plant co-development agreement with Aer Soléir for battery energy storage systems functional to the needs of the national electricity grid, covered by sister site Energy-Storage.news.



The agreement saw the construction of four plants, including three in Puglia and one in Piedmont. The sites were sold to Aer Soléir together with the development activities already carried out.