Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Europe

Latest

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

News

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

News

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

Interviews, News

Schneider Electric, bp partner on decarbonisation solutions

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 shipments guidance by up to 5.7GW, plots major n-type expansion

News

iSun invests in commercial solar developer Encore Renewable Energy

News

Hevel CEO moves to Unigreen as company looks to ramp up HJT solar cell production

News

LG Electronics makes raft of news hires, upgrades key departments to divisions

One of Amazon’s existing solar farms in Virginia. Image: Amazon.

Tech major Amazon has added a further 2GW to its committed utility-scale solar PV capacity, adding projects in the US and Europe to its renewables portfolio.

Amongst a portfolio of 18 new renewable energy projects the company is investing in across Europe and the US are new solar PV projects in five US states, Italy and Spain, with a combined capacity of nearly 2GW.

In the US Amazon is committing to 1GW of new utility-scale solar PV, spread across eight projects in five US states. Amazon is to commit to its first projects in Arizona and Georgia, while also adding new projects in Ohio, Texas and Virginia, the company said.

In addition to its standalone solar portfolio, Amazon said it was also committing to its second solar-storage hybrid project. The facility, located in Arizona, will combine 300MW of solar PV with a battery energy storage system with an output capacity of 150MW, although no duration figure was provided.

Earlier this year Amazon said it was investing in its first solar-storage hybrid, a project in California colocating 100MW of PV with 70MW of energy storage capacity.

In addition, Amazon said it was investing in additional solar projects in Italy – a 40MW solar farm, taking its PV portfolio in the country to 106MW – and Spain, where the company will invest in four new solar projects with a combined capacity of 630MW.

The announcement comes just months after Amazon said it was taking its total renewable energy commitments to 10GW and, commenting on today’s new investments, the firm’s vice president of worldwide sustainability Kara Hurst said it was moving “quickly and deliberately” to reduce its emissions.

“Significant investments in renewable energy globally are an important step in delivering on The Climate Pledge, our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Renewable energy projects also bring new investment, green jobs, and advance the decarbonisation of the electricity systems in communities around the world,” she said.

amazon, climate, corporate solar, decarbonisation, europe, investment, italy, renewables, spain, us

