Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

Amazon’s portfolio now has 15.7GW of renewable energy projects across the world, including 176 rooftop solar projects. Image: Amazon.

Tech major Amazon has added 37 new renewable energy projects to its portfolio, including 26 new utility-scale solar projects.

, with a total of 3.5GW of additional power to its already 12.2GW portfolio of renewable energy.

Eight new rooftop solar installations have also been added to the company’s renewables investment portfolio, featuring projects in the US, Spain, France and the United Arab Emirates.

The suite of new projects will add 3.5GW to Amazon’s portfolio, the majority of which will be located in the US, with 23 new projects spread across 13 states. Amazon has added 3.2GW of new renewable energy in the US, taking its total renewable capacity in the country to 10.4GW.

The company has also stepped up its investments in colocated solar-storage projects with two new hybrid facilities in Arizona and California. The project in Arizona will have 300MW of solar PV paired with 150MW of battery storage while the California project will have pair 150MW of solar PV with 75MW of battery storage.

The two newest projects will double Amazon’s current solar PV paired with energy storage capacity from 220MW to 445MW.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said: “We now have 310 wind and solar projects across 19 countries, and are working hard to reach our goal of powering 100% of our business on renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of our original target of 2030.”

Furthermore, Spain will see the second biggest addition with 314MW of renewable energy divided in three solar farms and two wind farms, thus bringing the total in Spain to 1.4GW between 14 projects, while neighbouring country France will see its second solar farm and will bring the country’s total capacity to 38MW.

Finally, the tech company will add its first rooftop solar in Dubai with a 2.7MW installation, while the remaining seven rooftop projects will be distributed between Australia, Canada, India and Japan with over 5MW of solar capacity in total.

In December 2021, Amazon had added to its portfolio 2GW of solar PV capacity in Spain, Italy and across five US states between 18 different renewable projects.