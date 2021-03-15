Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Amazon enters Singapore’s solar market

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Amazon enters Singapore’s solar market

News

PODCAST: US Energy Secretary Granholm’s to-do list, and why are solar prices rising?

News

Talesun Solar planning new 5GW cell and module assembly manufacturing hub in Jiangsu Province

News

Xinte Energy secures 152,400MT polysilicon supply contract

News

Australia adds record 7GW of renewables in 2020 as rooftop PV deployment soars

News

Trina Solar bolsters ‘PV 6.0’ product range with 670W Vertex module launch

News

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

News

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

News

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

News

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Amazon now claims to be the largest corporate backer of renewable energy, with roughly 6.5GW of capacity as of December 2020. Image: Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon is to support the development of 62MW of solar in Singapore by procuring power generated from a network of ‘moveable’ installs.

The installations, which are being developed by local clean energy company Sunseap Group, are expected to come online in 2022.

The solar capacity is to be developed across vacant land in Singapore. Installs will be moved to different locations as land is reclaimed, making the development among the largest ‘moveable’ solar arrays in the country, Amazon said.

Amazon will use the ~80,000MWh produced from the installs each year to power its offices, data centres and fulfilment facilities in Singapore.

It is Amazon’s first renewables venture in Singapore and its fifth in the Asia Pacific region, after pledging to spend around US$2 billion to help develop 3.4GW of solar and wind energy capacity last June. The company already has a global renewable energy capacity of 6.5GW, and is hoping to run on 100% renewables by 2025.  

Amazon Web Services’ Asean managing director Conor McNamara said on Sunday (14 March) that the installation would support Singapore’s own Green Plan 2030, which was unveiled last October and includes a target of quadrupling the country’s solar energy deployment by 2025.

“Utility-scale solar energy projects,” such as Amazon and Sunseap’s, he said, “align with the Green Plan’s key pillar of using cleaner energy and help Amazon meet its commitment to power our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030, a goal we are on a path to meet five years early by 2025.”

Sunseap is also exploring the possibility of overseas solar imports in order to decarbonise the city state’s grid. The developer formed a joint venture with utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) earlier this month to participate in a tender that will trial importing 100MW of clean electricity from Malaysia to Singapore.

 

 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
amazon, corporate solar, ground mount solar, singapore, sunseap, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

March 11, 2021
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen is aiming to more than double its renewable power capacity in the next four years.

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

March 3, 2021
Solar power provider Sunseap Group and utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have created a joint venture to trial importing renewable electricity from Malaysia to Singapore.

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

February 24, 2021
France’s ninth auction for ground-based solar PV has seen 452MWp awarded, with average prices up 4.7%.

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

February 22, 2021
Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has created a new solar development and project acquisition business, PACE Poland, targeting an initial 100MWp in the country.

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

February 22, 2021
COVID-19-induced project delays impacted India’s solar power transition last year, but 2021 is still set to be a “landmark year” for the resource, according to new research.

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

February 16, 2021
UK-headquarted Octopus Renewables has sold 173MW of Italian solar to utility A2A.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer