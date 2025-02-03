Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Amazon, Iberdrola ink 476MW solar PV and wind PPAs in Spain and Portugal

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Amazon, Iberdrola ink 476MW solar PV and wind PPAs in Spain and Portugal

News

288MW Lightsource bp Texas solar portfolio comes online

News

Indian budget offers boost to domestic PV manufacturing

News

Scatec revenue drops YoY and on quarterly basis in Q4 2024

News

EDF Renewables inaugurates 375MW/600MWh solar-plus-storage in California

News

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

News

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

News

National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The deal will see Amazon buy 212MW of solar PV and 254MW of wind power from Iberdrola across Spain and Portugal. Image: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola and tech giant Amazon have signed a 476MW renewables power purchase agreement (PPA) in Portugal and Spain.

212MW of the purchased capacity will be solar PV. This will be from the Ciudad Rodrigo solar PV plant in Salamanca, western Spain. It also marks the first solar PV PPA between Amazon and Iberdrola; they have previously signed several PPAs in the US, the UK and Germany, all for wind power.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar plant will represent an investment of nearly €200 million (US$205 million) and is currently under construction. Once operational, the project will have an installed capacity of 318MWp.

“With Iberdrola’s extensive global portfolio of renewables, we are continually seeking to expand such partnerships, to accelerate decarbonisation and support businesses in reaching their climate goals.

“Additionally, the AI technology that AWS [Amazon Web Service] is helping to integrate into our business is already delivering tangible results in terms of enabling our renewable energy assets to be even more efficient and helping the smart grid networks that we operate to be even more flexible and reliable,” said Aitor Moso Raigoso, executive vice president customer business at Iberdrola.

The partnership between Iberdrola and Amazon will see the utility use AWS’ high performance computing (HPC) to improve weather forecasting simulations performance across its wind farms globally.

Amazon leading global renewables corporate offtakes

The European PPA market in 2024 has been defined by falling prices, political uncertainty and growing corporate demand, as reported by two recent reports from LevelTen and Pexapark.

In its Renewables Market Outlook 2025 report, Pexapark highlighted Iberdrola as the top seller in European PPAs for a second consecutive year, according to the Spanish utility.

Moreover, Amazon is among the world’s largest corporate power buyers; it ranked first in European solar and wind PPAs contracted in 2023. The company has had the fastest growth in contracting solar power in the US and is overall only second after fellow big tech giant Meta.

Until the end of the first quarter of 2024, Amazon contracted 4.7GW of capacity in the US compared with Meta’s 5.2GW. However, Amazon has had a much faster growth between 2023 and Q1 2024 with 3.6GW of capacity contracted during that time, more than double Meta’s numbers.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
amazon, corporate offtaker, corporate ppa, iberdrola, portugal, spain

Read Next

President Joe Biden speaking at the event yesterday. Image: President Biden via Twitter.

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year in 2024

December 31, 2024
2024 has been marked with a downturn in the solar industry, with companies shutting down, laying off employees or restructuring its business. Here, PV Tech runs down its top 10 stories of the past 12 months.
EDP Renewables' Castrum 13 project in Montalto di Castro.

EDP bags €700 million for 1.9GW southern Europe renewables portfolio

December 20, 2024
EDP has secured €700 million in loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the development of over 1.9GW of renewable energy capacity
Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations

Recurrent Energy signs Spanish PPA with ‘major’ US tech firm

December 10, 2024
Recurrent Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed US tech company for a solar project in northern Spain.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

Transmission grid congestion could hinder renewable power deployment in Spain – DNV

December 3, 2024
Consultancy DNV has forecast transmission grid congestion in the next few years to hinder renewable energy deployment in Spain.
Sonnedix's Betierra portfolio in Spain.

Sonnedix commissions 150MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 28, 2024
Sonnedix has commissioned its 150MW Betierra solar portfolio in Spain, bringing its total renewable capacity in the country to over 1GW.
Drone Electroluminescence images captured of solar modules, during a recent test on a Spanish PV plant

Ingeteam, QE-Labs perform electroluminescence drone inspection in Spanish PV plant

November 28, 2024
Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam and PV automation solutions company Quantified Energy Labs (QE-Labs) have performed a drone electroluminescence (EL) inspection on a PV plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

News

Australia’s NEM ‘outdated and stalling investment’ in renewable energy, says Clean Energy Investor Group

News

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.