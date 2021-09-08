Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

By Andy Colthorpe
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

Editors' Blog, Features

Electricity prices reach record highs across Europe

News

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

News

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Rooftop solar at an Amazon building. Image: Amazon.

Online retail giant Amazon has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation for the output from 22MW of solar PV plants. 

It marks Amazon’s first renewable energy deal in the country and power from 450 separate PV plants will be supplied to its Amazon Web Services data centres. Japanese solar construction company West Holdings Corporation will build the power plants, supplying Amazon with wholesale electricity. 

Mitsubishi Corporation said that two of its subsidiaries, Mitsubishi Corporation Energy Solutions and ElectroRoute, will also be involved: the Energy Solutions division will assist with constructing and offering tech support to the solar facilities, while energy services and trading group will forecast solar output and hedge imbalances in power generation. 

The projects are scheduled to begin commercial operation in April 2023. The deal marks the second global PPA between Amazon and Mitsubishi, following a deal brokered earlier this year for the output of a Dutch wind farm. 

While the Japan deal is relatively small but marks Amazon’s entry into the country’s renewable energy market, the retailer has become the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. Announcing 14 new renewable energy projects in the US, Canada, Finland and Spain in June, the company has invested in around 10GW of renewable energy to date. 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
amazon, corporate ppa, data centres, japan, mitsubishi, wholesale electricity

Read Next

Pacifico Energy reaches financial close, begins construction of 121MWdc Japan PV plant

August 3, 2021
Solar developer Pacifico Energy has started building work on a 121MWdc solar project on the site of a former golf course in Japan, with juwi Shizen Energy hired as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

US solar 4000% up on 2010 as industry booms and utilities no longer dominating new contracts

August 2, 2021
The amount of solar installed in the US in 2020 was 4000% higher than was installed in 2010, with 8,894MW of utility-scale solar projects being added, as corporate demand becomes almost on par with utilities

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

July 13, 2021
Solar PV capacity in Asia Pacific could triple to 1,500GW by 2030, with China driving deployment and Indonesia set to be the region’s fastest-growing market, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

June 30, 2021
Japan’s eighth solar auction, for projects with a generation capacity of more than 250kW, has closed with bidders securing a total of 208MW.

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

June 24, 2021
Amazon has announced 14 new renewable projects in the US, Canada, Finland, and Spain, strengthening its position as the largest corporate buyer of renewables globally

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

May 21, 2021
Spanish power company Iberdrola is working with car maker Mitsubishi’s power business to develop green hydrogen and battery energy storage projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021