Solaria inks €94 million financing to build 175MW solar PV in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

GOGLA: Off-grid solar delivers energy access to 20 million people in 2024

The zero-busbar buzz

State-owned SEC to supply Victoria government with 100% renewables in Australia

QIC raises AU$2 billion to bolster Pacific Green’s renewables prospects

Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

LONGi director steps down to head up R&D centre

EU adds further solar PV manufacturing support to NZIA

Solaria secures financing for 175MW Spanish PV plant linked to the development of a data centre
The Oliva Solar project will be linked with the development of a data center based on a self-consumption model. Image: Solaria

Renewables developer Solaria has reached an agreement in principle with Spanish bank Banco Sabadell to finance a 175MW solar PV plant in Spain.

Located in the central province of Guadalajara, the ‘Oliva Solar’ project will be linked with the development of a data center based on a self-consumption model, with a guaranteed capacity of 70MW.

In principle, Banco Sabadell will provide syndicated project finance for up to €93.5 million (US$106 million), with the agreement subject to the successful completion of the due diligence of the projects and the final approval of the bank’s risk committee.

As frequent readers of PV Tech will know, hyperscalers (the largest global data centre companies) are increasingly interested in powering their data centres with renewables – including solar PV and energy storage – particularly in the US. A recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that the global electricity demand from data centres will more than double by 2030 to more than 945TWh annually. Nearly 80% of that global data centre demand growth is set to come from the US and China, which will grow by 130% and 170%, respectively.

In Europe, data centre demand has “expanded massively” in Ireland, Jan-Phillip Kock, investment strategy manager at Encavis, said recently. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) and virtual PPAs were seen as the most effective, albeit imperfect, means to meet the growing electricity demand from data centres in the region. This was a conclusion from a panel at Solar Media’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit earlier this month.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
