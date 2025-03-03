Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

Reliability requirements for offshore PV systems

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

India’s GP Eco Solutions signs MoU to build 5GW/2GW PV module and cell plant

News

Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

News

High-resolution time series data is key to managing weather variability and climate risks

Features, Guest Blog

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

News

Chinese PV industry experiences a wave of sell-offs from central state-owned companies

Features, Long Reads, News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An AMEA Power project.
AMEA Power expects to commission the 50MW project this year. Image: AMEA Power.

UAE renewable power developer AMEA Power has started construction at a 50MW solar power plant in Gontougo, in the north-east of the Ivory Coast.

The Bondoukou solar plant will be developed by AMEA Goutougo, a locally registered company that is wholly owned by AMEA Power and financed by Dutch investor FMO and German investor DEG. The two financiers have committed a total of US$60 million to the project, which AMEA Power expects to commission this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The 50MW solar plant is a landmark achievement for Ivory Coast and a testament to AMEA Power’s dedication to delivering clean energy solutions across Africa,” said Hussain Al Nowais, AMEA Power chairman, at the groundbreaking ceremony held last week.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is an important symbol of partnership, we are proud to partner with the government and the people of Ivory Coast on this transformative journey.”

The project is AMEA Power’s first in the Ivory Coast, and follows a number of new project announcements in the country. Fellow Emirati developer Masdar has announced plans to build a 70MW plant in the country, and the country’s solar capacity additions have been nothing short of meteoric, jumping from 13MW of cumulative capacity in operation in 2021 to 46MW by the end of 2023, as the government looks to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 45% by 2030.

AMEA Power has a second 50MW solar project in “advanced development” in the country, and projects like these will be vital if the government is to meet its renewable power target. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas was responsible for 73.4% of the country’s electricity generation as of 2022, with hydropower, the second-largest contributor, well behind, responsible for just 22.8% of the total electricity generation.

africa, amea power, construction, deg, fmo, ivory coast, projects

Read Next

A pile-based offshore solar power station, at 1.3GW the largest of its kind under construction.
Premium

Reliability requirements for offshore PV systems

March 3, 2025
JinkoSolar reports on some of the work the company is doing to develop and test products to withstand the rigours of the marine environment.
Iberdrola's Camino solar project in the US.

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

February 28, 2025
Iberdrola invested a record €12 billion into its operations in 2024, which yielded a 31% increase in operational solar capacity.
Louth Callan Renewables' Three Suns solar project.

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

February 25, 2025
Louth Callan Renewables has been awarded permission to build three solar projects, with a combined capacity of 121MW, in Illinois.
The Saamis Solar project in Canada.

DP Energy sells permission for 325MW Canadian solar project to City of Medicine Hat

February 19, 2025
DP Energy has sold permission to develop a 325MW solar project in Canada to the City of Medicine Hat in south-east Alberta.
Attendees at the Energy Storage Summit.

Co-location and standalone storage both ‘good hedges’ for renewable power projects

February 18, 2025
Individual market dynamics and appetite for risk play an important role in the effectiveness of co-location as a hedge for renewable assets.
Zelestra and Shell celebrate signing a PPA.

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

February 17, 2025
Zelestra has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell 57MW of solar capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

News

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

News

JinkoSolar sees income and revenue fall in 2024

News

Remembering Frédéric Dross: a tireless solar champion and beloved friend

News

Chinese PV industry experiences a wave of sell-offs from central state-owned companies

Features, Long Reads, News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.