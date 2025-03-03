AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

“The 50MW solar plant is a landmark achievement for Ivory Coast and a testament to AMEA Power’s dedication to delivering clean energy solutions across Africa,” said Hussain Al Nowais, AMEA Power chairman, at the groundbreaking ceremony held last week.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is an important symbol of partnership, we are proud to partner with the government and the people of Ivory Coast on this transformative journey.”

The project is AMEA Power’s first in the Ivory Coast, and follows a number of new project announcements in the country. Fellow Emirati developer Masdar has announced plans to build a 70MW plant in the country, and the country’s solar capacity additions have been nothing short of meteoric, jumping from 13MW of cumulative capacity in operation in 2021 to 46MW by the end of 2023, as the government looks to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 45% by 2030.

AMEA Power has a second 50MW solar project in “advanced development” in the country, and projects like these will be vital if the government is to meet its renewable power target. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas was responsible for 73.4% of the country’s electricity generation as of 2022, with hydropower, the second-largest contributor, well behind, responsible for just 22.8% of the total electricity generation.