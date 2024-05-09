Voltalia to construct 130MW solar PV project in Tunisia

Tunisia aims to increase the share of renewables in electricity production to 30% by 2030, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Recently, UAE-based renewables developer AMEA Power started construction on a 120MW solar PV project in Tunisia.

The developer secured US$86 million in financing in September 2023 through the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank – and the African Development Bank (AfDB). AMEA Power expects to commission the Kairouan Solar PV plant in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company secured the construction of the project through an international tender programme launched by Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry and SMEs and is the first to reach financial close. A 20-year power purchase agreement for the plant has already been signed with STEG.