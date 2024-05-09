Subscribe To Premium
Voltalia to construct 130MW solar PV project in Tunisia

By Simon Yuen
Voltalia to construct 130MW solar PV project in Tunisia

Solaredge inverters shipments up again quarterly to 946MW

Sunrun Q1 solar installations drop to 177MW, reduces 2024 solar addition targets

Trina Solar expands Vietnam wafer factory

Risen Energy posts 20.2% year-on-year increase in revenue in 2023

SMA Solar reports growth in large-scale inverter sales, decline in distributed inverter sales in Q1 2024

AMEA Power starts construction on 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia

Solar PV was world's fastest-growing source of electricity generation in 2023

Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

'We have the software to cope with rapid changes': Tigo Energy on the distributed energy data deluge

Voltalia's Oiapoque solar farm in Brazil.
The project in Tunisia is expected to be commissioned in 2026. Credit: Voltalia

French renewables company Voltalia has announced that it will construct a 130MW solar PV project in Tunisia. 

Located in the Gafsa region, the solar PV project will have revenue coming from a 30-year sales contract with Tunisian public grid operator Société Tunisienne de l’Électricité et du Gaz (STEG). Construction of the project will start in 2025, while it is expected to be commissioned in 2026. 

Tunisia aims to increase the share of renewables in electricity production to 30% by 2030, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Recently, UAE-based renewables developer AMEA Power started construction on a 120MW solar PV project in Tunisia.

The developer secured US$86 million in financing in September 2023 through the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank – and the African Development Bank (AfDB). AMEA Power expects to commission the Kairouan Solar PV plant in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company secured the construction of the project through an international tender programme launched by Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry and SMEs and is the first to reach financial close. A 20-year power purchase agreement for the plant has already been signed with STEG.

