Ameresco secures US$300 million to fund development of clean energy projects

“This substantial facility from HASI will serve as a flexible capital source to support an ever-increasing opportunity set for renewable and resilient asset development as we advance and broaden cleantech solutions for our customers,” said Doran Hole, executive VP and chief financial officer at Ameresco.

Ameresco had 426MW of operating assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and a portfolio of 545MW of projects in development.

Outside of the US, Ameresco partnered with EPC contractor Sunel to bid on 1.5GWp of solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) project contracts across Europe last April.