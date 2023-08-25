News

Ameresco secures US$300 million to fund development of clean energy projects

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Ameresco had 426MW of operating assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Image: Ameresco.

Renewables developer Ameresco has closed a US$300 million senior secured loan facility with climate investment firm HASI to fund the development and construction of clean energy projects.

Additionally, the renewables developer entered into an amendment to the company’s current senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders led by Bank of America, extending it to mid-December 2023.

“This substantial facility from HASI will serve as a flexible capital source to support an ever-increasing opportunity set for renewable and resilient asset development as we advance and broaden cleantech solutions for our customers,” said Doran Hole, executive VP and chief financial officer at Ameresco.

Ameresco had 426MW of operating assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and a portfolio of 545MW of projects in development.

Outside of the US, Ameresco partnered with EPC contractor Sunel to bid on 1.5GWp of solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) project contracts across Europe last April.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the 10th Solar and Storage Finance USA conference, 7-8 November 2023 at the New Yorker Hotel, New York. Topics ranging from the Inflation Reduction Act to optimising asset revenues, the financing landscape in 2023 and much more will be discussed. See the official site for more details.   

