Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

Solar suds: Enel Green Power signs 15-year PPA with Colombian brewery

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price rises for the 28th time this year as China calls for deeper industrial management

News

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

News

Iberdrola working on 1.4GW of solar PV in Spain

News

Wholesaler Guzman Energy gets approval for Colorado PV park

News

Poland’s PPA market expands as companies seek to lock in supply amid concerns for the future

Features, Interviews

RWE acquires 3GW solar pipeline in Poland

News

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

News

‘World’s largest’ BIPV project completed in China using Sungrow inverters

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The portfolio of projects financed comprises 13 community solar PV plants in Massachusetts and New York. Image: Amp Energy.

Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$155 million tax equity and debt financing round for its solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US.

The community solar portfolio comprises of 13 projects located in the states of Massachusetts and New York with a capacity of 65MW of solar PV and 6.5MWh of energy storage. Most of the projects will reach commercial operation this year, with the rest set to reach during Q2 2023.

Three of the projects will use bifacial modules coupled with energy storage and will be dispatched with the Amp X optimisation and management platform, which will allow it to automatically optimise the battery’s output.

KeyBank led the construction and term debt, with US Bank investing the tax equity for the portfolio. This was the fourth transaction between the three parties since 2017.

This latest round brings the renewables developer’s financing into US community solar to over US$500 million, said Jared Donald, EVP and head of Amp’s US operations.

Its US portfolio has so far reached 200MW of operating and in-construction assets this year, with a further 500MW to be built in the next two to three years.

Early this year, Amp Energy closed a US$350 million credit facility to accelerate its global portfolio of renewables and battery storage assets with a primary focus on the US, Australian and Japanese markets.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
amp energy, community solar, debt financing, energy storage, finance, financing, massachusetts, new york, tax equity financing, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

August 24, 2022
The US solar market was widely expected to thrive this year, but various policy headwinds have destabilised the module procurement market and created uncertainty to such an extent installations stalled. Liam Stoker reflects on events of the last 12 months.

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

August 23, 2022
US Solar Fund has sold a purchase option over its 50% interest in the 200MW Mount Signal 2 (MS2) PV project in southern California to renewables company MN8 Energy, which was formerly known as Goldman Sachs Renewable Power.

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

August 23, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to add an extra US$110 billion in investment for utility-scale solar in the US by 2030, increasing the country's utility-scale deployment by more than 70GW.

US developer Arevia Power secures investment from KKR and GCM Grosvenor

August 23, 2022
US renewables developer Arevia Power will accelerate its work on new solar and wind projects in the country after securing an investment from KKR and asset management firm GCM Grosvenor.

REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon sign MOU for raw material supply

August 22, 2022
REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that commits the companies to negotiate a raw material supply agreement and help establish a low-carbon and traceable US solar supply chain.
PV Tech Premium

US community solar sector to expand significantly following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

August 22, 2022
PV Tech Premium has examined the current state of community solar in the US and has broken down what the Act means for the sector moving forward.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request

News

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

News

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

Featured Articles, Features

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

Poland’s PPA market expands as companies seek to lock in supply amid concerns for the future

Features, Interviews

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022