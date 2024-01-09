Andel and Better Energy sign “billion-Euro” investment for 2GW of new renewable capacity

Better Energy noted that the project is a “billion-Euro” investment, and that each company would own half of each energy park, although they did not specify how much money would be invested into each project. The companies also noted that the joint ownership model does not include an agreement for the sale of electricity generated at the projects, with Andel and Better Energy able to sign their own power purchase agreements (PPAs) to sell power produced at the facilities.

“We are in the midst of a very serious climate crisis that requires our action urgently. Wind and solar power on land is the fastest way to expand our renewable energy in Denmark,” said Andel CEO Jesper Hjulmand.

“Consequently, it is only natural that we increase our commitment to solar power. This is a very ambitious agreement that will increase the total production of renewable energy in Denmark and which will also have a significant effect in relation to Andel’s goal of our production of renewable energy reaching 10TWh in 2035.”

Better Energy has already invested considerably in Europe’s solar sector, with a portfolio of 13GW of solar capacity in its pipeline.

More broadly, Denmark already has some of the most ambitious clean energy targets in Europe, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to 70% of 1990 levels by 2030, and plans to exceed its total energy demands with renewables alone by the end of the decade, the latter of which has drawn support from the European Commission.

The news follows Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ acquisition of an 850MW solar portfolio in the country from Spanish developer Soltec last week, as interest in the Danish solar sector grows.