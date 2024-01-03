Subscribe To Premium
CIP acquires Soltec’s 850MW Danish solar portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
The majority of the solar PV projects will be located in the Jutland peninsula. Image: Soltec

Renewables investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has acquired an 850MW solar PV portfolio from Spanish developer Soltec in Denmark.

The projects – which will be held by CIP’s fund Energy Transition Fund I (CI ETF I) – are at an early stage of development with CIP’s intention to develop, build and operate the assets.

This marks CIP’s first acquisition of Danish solar PV assets which will enable the company to use the electricity generated for its Power-to-X projects under development in the country such as Fjord eSAF or Høst’s green hydrogen/ammonia.

Even though the PV projects are scattered throughout Denmark, most of them will be located in the Jutland peninsula, which borders Germany.

Felix Pahl, partner in CIP, said: “We are certain that CIP can accelerate the development of the portfolio by committing to work closely with local stakeholders to deploy renewable energy projects in Denmark. CI ETF I aims to make a positive contribution to the green transition and Power-to-X industry by developing world leading capabilities in Denmark.”

Last month, the Danish fund manager launched its second Growth Market Fund for emerging renewables markets which seeks to raise US$3 billion in financing and expects the fund to deliver around 10GW of renewable capacity.

