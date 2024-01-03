CIP acquires Soltec’s 850MW Danish solar portfolio

This marks CIP’s first acquisition of Danish solar PV assets which will enable the company to use the electricity generated for its Power-to-X projects under development in the country such as Fjord eSAF or Høst’s green hydrogen/ammonia.

Even though the PV projects are scattered throughout Denmark, most of them will be located in the Jutland peninsula, which borders Germany.

Felix Pahl, partner in CIP, said: “We are certain that CIP can accelerate the development of the portfolio by committing to work closely with local stakeholders to deploy renewable energy projects in Denmark. CI ETF I aims to make a positive contribution to the green transition and Power-to-X industry by developing world leading capabilities in Denmark.”

Last month, the Danish fund manager launched its second Growth Market Fund for emerging renewables markets which seeks to raise US$3 billion in financing and expects the fund to deliver around 10GW of renewable capacity.