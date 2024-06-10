Subscribe To Premium
Empowering energy independence: Anker SOLIX's innovative leap from the charging sector into energy storage

By PV Tech
Empowering energy independence: Anker SOLIX's innovative leap from the charging sector into energy storage

NextEra and Entergy to develop 4.5GW of solar and storage capacity

Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Global Solar Council unveils new strategic vision, focusing on advocacy, networking and standards

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

With energy independence becoming more important across the globe, Anker – an innovative company known for its smart charging technologies – has developed solutions to address energy opportunities and combined them into a consumer-focused series of products. The result is the Anker SOLIX energy storage system. 

Within the charging technology market segment, Anker has played a pioneering role for a number of years, launching the first gallium nitrate charger six years ago, a new generation of USB-C power delivery charger which kickstarted the GaN revolution and gained the Anker brand worldwide recognition.

Anker SOLIX represents the combination of power and longevity, proven with the introduction of the Anker SOLIX Solarbank E1600 and its product lifespan of 15 years. The Anker SOLIX F3800 rounds off the company’s product portfolio as the most accessible home power system, each product providing users with energy when and where they need it.

Anker is now transferring the knowledge and experience gained over the past ten years as the number one brand in innovative charging and battery technology to the field of energy storage.

Bridging charging expertise with energy storage solutions

One of the decisive factors for users of home energy solutions is best-in-class customer service. In this area, Anker operates an extensive network of services, with seven dedicated  centres strategically positioned across the globe, delivering 24/7 support, ensuring that customers can access assistance at any hour of the day, regardless of their location. 

The company is committed to consistently deliver a five-star level of satisfaction across its entire portfolio, the newest addition to which is the SOLIX X1, offering comprehensive, smart and eco-friendly power for residential users. SOLIX X1 features IP65 certification and is backed by a 10-year warranty*, so users can have total confidence and peace of mind.  

Anker SOLIX maintains the highest standards of quality and reliability in the energy storage market. SOLIX X1 features an intelligent management system that automatically adjusts power output to ensure that there is always a sufficient supply. At a thickness of just 15cm, it can be positioned anywhere and is highly scalable and flexible, able to be customised and upgraded according to user needs.

Revolutionising energy management: Anker SOLIX’s innovative approach to sustainable power

The X1’s parallel battery architecture, together with an innovative energy optimiser built into each module, allows each battery pack to charge and discharge independently. This achieves adaptive power balancing and module-level optimisation of the batteries, avoiding  overall system energy loss caused by a barrel effect due to differences in SoC (State of Charge) and SoH (State of Health) among different battery packs. Over its estimated lifecycle, it is expected to provide an additional 2000kWh+** of usable energy.

By embracing a modular approach, the SOLIX X1 not only reflects technology leadership, but also caters for diverse energy needs. With configurations ranging from 3.68kW to 72kW and energy storage options spanning from 5kWh to 180kWh, the SOLIX X1 offers unparalleled flexibility, not only making it more affordable but also ensuring that it is readily available to those who need it.

Even in the face of extreme climatic conditions such as blizzards, torrential rain, high temperatures and humidity, Anker’s home energy storage products consistently deliver a stable power supply. They are designed to avoid issues such as system crashes and significant performance degradation and, in the event of power grid failure, can provide a backup energy source.

(*The warranty of each battery module lasts for 10 years or when throughput reaches 13.17MWh (whichever comes first)).

 (**Based on a system containing 3 battery modules (15kWh) compared to serial batteries over 10 years.)

battery energy storage

Quantum Power’s 7.25MWp Sambelia solar project in Indonesia. Image: Quantum Power.

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

June 7, 2024
Singapore-based data centre platform Digital Edge has signed an agreement with renewable energy developer Peak Energy Investments to power data centres across the Asia-Pacific region.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Queensland earmarks AU$26 billion investment for renewables

June 6, 2024
Queensland is set to allocate AU$26 billion to its Energy and Jobs Plan over the next four years to bolster renewables development.
LSS-grid

Grid constraint ‘the fundamental challenge’ for EU solar developers – LSS EU

March 27, 2024
Since 2023, the main concern facing solar PV project developers in Europe has shifted from supply and module pricing to inadequate grid availability, as reflected in a number of discussions at the Large Scale Solar Europe 2024 conference in Lisbon this week.
Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash

Telis Energy expands to Italy with 100MWp hybrid project pipeline

February 20, 2024
Telis Energy starts a pipeline of more than 100MWp of hybrid projects and 1GWh BESS standalone projects in Italy.
Enerparc's solar project in the German municipality of Büttel. Image: Enerparc

Enerparc secures financing for 325MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Germany

February 15, 2024
Enerparc has secured bridge financing for a 325MW solar portfolio in Germany, which will include co-located battery storage projects.
Image: Scatec

Scatec completes 540MW solar-plus-storage project in South Africa

December 12, 2023
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec has powered a 540MW solar-plus-storage project in South Africa.

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

News

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

News

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

News

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

Features, Long Reads, News

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

News

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

News

