Empowering energy independence: Anker SOLIX’s innovative leap from the charging sector into energy storage

With energy independence becoming more important across the globe, Anker – an innovative company known for its smart charging technologies – has developed solutions to address energy opportunities and combined them into a consumer-focused series of products. The result is the Anker SOLIX energy storage system.
Within the charging technology market segment, Anker has played a pioneering role for a number of years, launching the first gallium nitrate charger six years ago, a new generation of USB-C power delivery charger which kickstarted the GaN revolution and gained the Anker brand worldwide recognition.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Anker SOLIX represents the combination of power and longevity, proven with the introduction of the Anker SOLIX Solarbank E1600 and its product lifespan of 15 years. The Anker SOLIX F3800 rounds off the company’s product portfolio as the most accessible home power system, each product providing users with energy when and where they need it.
Anker is now transferring the knowledge and experience gained over the past ten years as the number one brand in innovative charging and battery technology to the field of energy storage.
Bridging charging expertise with energy storage solutions
One of the decisive factors for users of home energy solutions is best-in-class customer service. In this area, Anker operates an extensive network of services, with seven dedicated centres strategically positioned across the globe, delivering 24/7 support, ensuring that customers can access assistance at any hour of the day, regardless of their location.
The company is committed to consistently deliver a five-star level of satisfaction across its entire portfolio, the newest addition to which is the SOLIX X1, offering comprehensive, smart and eco-friendly power for residential users. SOLIX X1 features IP65 certification and is backed by a 10-year warranty*, so users can have total confidence and peace of mind.
Anker SOLIX maintains the highest standards of quality and reliability in the energy storage market. SOLIX X1 features an intelligent management system that automatically adjusts power output to ensure that there is always a sufficient supply. At a thickness of just 15cm, it can be positioned anywhere and is highly scalable and flexible, able to be customised and upgraded according to user needs.
Revolutionising energy management: Anker SOLIX’s innovative approach to sustainable power
The X1’s parallel battery architecture, together with an innovative energy optimiser built into each module, allows each battery pack to charge and discharge independently. This achieves adaptive power balancing and module-level optimisation of the batteries, avoiding overall system energy loss caused by a barrel effect due to differences in SoC (State of Charge) and SoH (State of Health) among different battery packs. Over its estimated lifecycle, it is expected to provide an additional 2000kWh+** of usable energy.
By embracing a modular approach, the SOLIX X1 not only reflects technology leadership, but also caters for diverse energy needs. With configurations ranging from 3.68kW to 72kW and energy storage options spanning from 5kWh to 180kWh, the SOLIX X1 offers unparalleled flexibility, not only making it more affordable but also ensuring that it is readily available to those who need it.
Even in the face of extreme climatic conditions such as blizzards, torrential rain, high temperatures and humidity, Anker’s home energy storage products consistently deliver a stable power supply. They are designed to avoid issues such as system crashes and significant performance degradation and, in the event of power grid failure, can provide a backup energy source.
(*The warranty of each battery module lasts for 10 years or when throughput reaches 13.17MWh (whichever comes first)).
(**Based on a system containing 3 battery modules (15kWh) compared to serial batteries over 10 years.)