Apple’s inaugural Australian solar deal covers 108MW Victorian project

The Lancaster project, currently under construction in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley region, is expected to begin operations in 2026 and will feed power into Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

European Energy confirmed the agreement will support the project’s commercialization as part of the developer’s expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

The solar farm represents the cornerstone of Apple’s broader renewable energy strategy for Australia and New Zealand, which targets over 1 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity generation annually before 2030. The initiative forms part of Apple’s global commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030.

Apple’s renewable energy procurement strategy focuses on enabling new projects rather than purchasing certificates from existing assets.

The company stated the Lancaster facility will help match all electricity used to charge and power Apple devices with 100% clean energy by 2030, addressing customer energy consumption across its product ecosystem.

Readers of PV Tech will likely be aware that European Energy acquired the Lancaster solar PV power plant from Swedish developer OX2 last year. European Energy also acquired the 31MW Mulwala solar PV power plant in New South Wales as part of the same transaction.

European Energy described Australia as a priority market for the company’s international expansion. The developer has established a growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the Apple agreement representing a major commercial milestone for its Australian operations.

Beyond the Australian solar investment, Apple announced parallel conservation efforts in New Zealand through its Restore Fund initiative. The company has partnered with Climate Asset Management to protect and restore 8,600 hectares of forestland across five sites, managed to Forest Stewardship Council standards.

The New Zealand component addresses carbon removal through forest restoration and biodiversity protection, complementing the renewable energy generation focus on Australia.

Apple’s announcement coincides with broader renewable energy expansion across its global operations.

The company recently announced 650MW of new renewable energy capacity across Europe, including projects in Greece and Italy that will add approximately 3,000GWh of renewable energy to European grids annually by 2030.

Financial terms of the Apple-European Energy agreement were not disclosed, consistent with standard practice for corporate PPAs in the Australian market. The contract duration and specific pricing mechanisms remain confidential between the parties.

The Apple agreement demonstrates continued corporate appetite for Australian renewable energy procurement, with technology companies leading demand for clean electricity to power data centres and match customer energy consumption.