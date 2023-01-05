Approvals sought in Spain for solar-plus-storage project with 200MWh BESS

Spain’s climate makes it a great place for solar PV farms. Naturgy is one of those to have developed projects in the country. Image: Naturgy. Image: Naturgy.

A Madrid-headquartered developer has proposed a solar-plus-storage system in Spain with a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

A request for environmental impact study, construction and grid connection for the project in Cuenca, Castilla La Mancha, has been submitted to relevant authorities by the firm – WIND GENERATION CASTILLA LA MANCHA, SL – according to the Spanish government’s state bulletin service.

The project, called GECAMA HYBRID PLANT, would comprise 434,928 bifacial PV modules connected to a substation via 1,000 250kWac string inverters equating to a maxiumum power output of 250.08MWp and 250MWac.

