Aquila European Renewables refinances existing credit facility via 180MWp solar portfolio

The company added that the undrawn revolving credit facility provides “significant flexibility for the company going forward when considering future capital allocation decisions, which may include the continuation of the share buyback programme”.

In a statement, Aquila European Renewables said the debt facility implies a conservative gearing level, the amount of debt used to fund the facility, of about 26% for the solar PV portfolio, based on fair values as of 30 September 2023. The debt facility is also partially amortising with a balloon repayment at maturity, and contains an option to be extended by an additional €18 million. Two 12-month extension options are also available.

Aquila European Renewables has about seven solar PV projects in Spain and Portugal, according to the company’s website. Its wind energy and hydropower projects are located in Portugal, Greece, Denmark and Norway.

The news also follows Aquila’s signing of a module supply deal with Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar last year.