Archwey and EDPR Sunseap sign MoU to explore use of recycled plastic in floating solar projects

EDPR Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with material innovator Archwey to explore the use of recycled plastics in floating solar projects.

Through Plastic Bean, an Archwey subsidiary, the companies will explore the use of 100% recycled plastic in future floating solar PV (FPV) projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.

As the solar industry’s manufacturing footprint is becoming larger, reducing the environmental impact has been a factor that companies have looked at in the past, including end of life (EoL) care for solar panels and recycling.

Up until now floating solar has been built using 100% virgin plastic pontoons derived from oil, while Archwey’s thermoplastic solution, BLUEWAVE, will use 100% recycled and recyclable plastic.

Singapore-headquartered EDPR Sunseap and Archwey expect the cost of the recycled plastic to be similar to or lower than plastic made from virgin materials.

Sjoerd Fauser, CEO of Archwey, said: “By using BLUEWAVE, a recycled and recyclable material, in the construction of floating solar farms we can dramatically reduce the use of virgin plastic and help make this industry genuinely sustainable.”

EDPR Sunseap continues to form partnerships to accelerate its growth in the Asia Pacific region after signing an MoU with state utility Korea East-West Power to jointly develop renewable projects in South Korea in September.

