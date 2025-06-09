Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

News

PV Price Watch: N-type poly prices fall as project rush abates

News

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

News

Saatvik Solar to build 4.8GW solar cell, 4GW module facility in Odisha, India

News

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

News

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

News

France registers zero or negative prices nearly all of May

News

rPlus Energies secures $500 million for 400MW/1.6GWh Utah solar-plus-storage project

News

Eternal Sun acquires simulator provider Wavelabs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plant will have an annual recycling capacity of 250MW, around 500,000 solar panels per year. Image: QCells.

Solar manufacturer Qcells has launched a recycling arm, called EcoRecycle, and a recycling plant in the US state of Georgia.

Located in the same county, Cartersville, as the company’s vertically-integrated – from wafers to modules – solar manufacturing plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 3.3GW when fully operational, the recycling plant will launch this year with plans to expand its recycling network across the US. In the same state of Georgia, the company also has a module assembly plant with an annual nameplate capacity of 5.1GW in Dalton.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

At full capacity, the recycling plant will have an annual capacity of 250MW of solar panel recycling, around 500,000 panels per year. It will be able to repurpose materials such as aluminium, glass, silver and copper.

Kelly Weger, Senior Director of Sustainability at Qcells said that the launch of EcoRecycle places Qcells as the first crystalline silicon solar panel producer to possess a full value chain “conducting both solar panel manufacturing and recycling on US soil.”

Qcells aims to focus EcoRecycle on three key initiatives: cost-saving take-back services with low recycling fees; proprietary high-purity resource separation technology to maximize material recovery, reuse and sustainability in solar recycling; and reducing carbon emissions in solar panels production through the use of recycled resources.

“As the US moves towards a more sustainable and self-reliant solar industry, EcoRecycle by Qcells is committed to pioneering innovative recycling technologies that not only reduce environmental impact, but also create economic opportunities,” said Jung-Kwon Hong, Head of Qcells Manufacturing Group.

“Through strategic investments and cutting-edge solutions, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in the circular economy, ensuring that solar energy remains a truly renewable and responsible power source.”

This is not the first foray into solar recycling for the solar manufacturer. Last year, the company had signed an agreement with Texas-based solar recycling firm Solarcycle to recycle Qcells’ decommissioned modules in the US. Since then, Solarcycle has made several other PV recycling agreements with other solar manufacturers in the US with Silfab Solar, Canadian Solar, Heliene and Runergy.

 Solarcycle has recycling facilities in Texas and Arizona, while in October 2024 it unveiled plans to build a 5GW solar panel recycling plant in Cedatorwn, Georgia. Once fully operational the plant will have the capacity to recycle ten million solar panels annually, with capacity initially begin at two million per year. This facility will be adjacent to a solar glass recycling factory, which will produce specialised glass for crystalline-silicon (C-Si) PV modules and will have a similar capacity with 5-6GW of solar glass annually.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
ecorecycle, georgia, PVModuleTechUSA, Qcells, recycling, us

Read Next

Solar manufacturing in the US.

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

June 9, 2025
Growing political headwinds threaten to dent US solar manufacturing and project deployment, despite a strong start to 2025.
A rooftop solar system in Connecticut. Image: Sunnova.

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

June 9, 2025
US residential solar installer Sunnova has laid off more than half of its workforce, while a subsidiary from Delaware filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Green River Energy Center, currently under construction, includes 400MW of solar PV and 400/1,600MWh of battery storage. Image: rPlus Energies.

rPlus Energies secures $500 million for 400MW/1.6GWh Utah solar-plus-storage project

June 6, 2025
rPlus Energies has secured more than US$500 million for an 800MW solar-plus-storage project in Emery County, Utah, US.  
A solar project in the US.

US policy uncertainty likely to disrupt investment – Crux

June 5, 2025
Policy uncertainty in the US is likely to disrupt investment in clean energy, according to a recent report from Crux.
Utility-scale solar PV plant showing modules up far away

IEA: Clean energy investment to hit US$2.2 trillion in 2025

June 5, 2025
Investment in clean energy and grids will reach US$2.2 trillion in 2025, double the expected investment into fossil fuels this year, according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The Hardin I project in Ohio.

Invenergy commissions 250MW Ohio solar PV project

June 5, 2025
US renewable power developer Invenergy has commissioned the 250MW Hardin III Solar Energy Center in the US state of Ohio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

News

Arctech, ACME sign 175MW solar tracker supply in Oman

News

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

News

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW Ohio solar PV project

News

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.