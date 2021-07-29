Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

Arctech products on display at SNEC 2021 earlier this year. Image: PV Tech.

Tracker and racking provider Arctech has delivered SkySmart II tracking system to a 575MW agriculture-sharing solar project located in Nangong City, Hebei Province, China.

Arctech delivered trackers for the project within three months, enabling the project to be completed on schedule, despite soaring steel prices and supply chain constraints, the company said.

Arctech’s SkySmart II’s trackers were utlised, marking the first time they have been used in a large-scale project in China.

With self-developed multi-point parallel drive technology, Arctech SkySmart II professes to offer a 200% increase in wind resistance compared to alternative 2P tracking systems and a 52% reduction in foundations than 1P tracking systems.