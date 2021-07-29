Solar Media
News

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

By Charlie Duffield
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

News

Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

News

Meyer Burger to launch solar roof tile product after making IP acquisition

News

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

News

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews

New Jersey unveils details of new solar incentives to support 3.75GW

News

Renewables now half the price of fossil fuels across Europe, says report

News
Arctech products on display at SNEC 2021 earlier this year. Image: PV Tech.

Tracker and racking provider Arctech has delivered SkySmart II tracking system to a 575MW agriculture-sharing solar project located in Nangong City, Hebei Province, China.

Arctech delivered trackers for the project within three months, enabling the project to be completed on schedule, despite soaring steel prices and supply chain constraints, the company said.

Arctech’s SkySmart II’s trackers were utlised, marking the first time they have been used in a large-scale project in China.

With self-developed multi-point parallel drive technology, Arctech SkySmart II professes to offer a 200% increase in wind resistance compared to alternative 2P tracking systems and a 52% reduction in foundations than 1P tracking systems.

