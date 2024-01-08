Arctech expands to Turkey through partnership with Alpon Energy

Chinese solar tracker manufacturer Arctech has expanded its business to Turkey by forming a partnership with Alpon Energy, a solar company specialising in solar trackers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work.
Under the partnership, Alpon Energy will offer project management, logistical support and technical services, including installation supervision and commissioning assistance for the products within the designated territories.
Alpon Energy will also help Arctech look for local opportunities in the local Turkish market.
Franklin Hoo, deputy general manager of MEA and APAC business support at Arctech, said that the partnership will enable both companies “to expand widely and become leading providers of solar tracking and racking solutions in the region”, due to the promising outlook for the Turkish solar market.
Arctech collaborated with other Turkish solar companies before. In 2018, Arctech signed a partnership agreement with Turkish solar PV manufacturer Europower to produce solar tracking systems in Turkey. Arctech also supplied its SkyLine trackers to projects in Turkey in 2019.
Previously, Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Turkey will need to install 5GW of solar and wind capacity every year until 2035, as renewables have great potential to meet the country’s 2035 target of ‘supplying reliable and affordable energy in an environmentally friendly manner’.
According to Turkey’s National Energy Plan, the installed power capacity in 2020 was 95.9GW, and it will increase to 189.7GW by 2035. The share of renewables in the installed capacity, which was 52% in 2020, will reach 64.7% by 2035.
Solar PV will play a key role in supplying power in Turkey by 2035, as its capacity will increase to 52.9GW.