Turkey needs to install 5GW of solar and wind every year

Turkey’s National Energy Plan states that the share of renewable energy sources in primary energy consumption will increase to 23.7% by 2035, up from 16.7% in 2020. By 2035, the installed solar capacity will increase to 52.9GW.

Solar and wind will play a key role in Turkey’s energy transition. Apart from solar, the installed wind capacity will reach 29.6GW.

“We need to find the right balance between supplying reliable energy and, at the same time, having competitive energy prices,” Bayraktar said.

In addition to renewables, Bayraktar said Turkey will also look to invest in new energy technologies such as hydrogen, batteries and storage.