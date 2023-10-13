Turkey needs to install 5GW of solar and wind every year

Turkey will need to install 5GW of solar and wind capacity every year until 2035, according to Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
During an energy event, Bayraktar said Turkey has only three decades to transform the energy system and the country’s agriculture, buildings and industrial sectors, adding that renewables have great potential to meet the 2035 target of supplying reliable and affordable energy “in an environmentally friendly manner”.
Turkey’s National Energy Plan states that the share of renewable energy sources in primary energy consumption will increase to 23.7% by 2035, up from 16.7% in 2020. By 2035, the installed solar capacity will increase to 52.9GW.
Solar and wind will play a key role in Turkey’s energy transition. Apart from solar, the installed wind capacity will reach 29.6GW.
“We need to find the right balance between supplying reliable energy and, at the same time, having competitive energy prices,” Bayraktar said.
In addition to renewables, Bayraktar said Turkey will also look to invest in new energy technologies such as hydrogen, batteries and storage.