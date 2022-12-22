Arctech signs 2.8GW tracker supply deal for Indian PV project

Gail Chen (left), general manager of East Asia and India at Arctech, director and CEO of Jash Energy, and Vikas Gulati, VP of Adani Green Energy. Image: Arctech.

PV racking and tracker manufacturer Arctech has signed a 2.8GW tracker supply deal for a solar project in the Gujarat region of India.

The company will supply its Skyline II single-axis solar trackers for the project, which it says can help reduce the resilience of PV plants to wind exposure by incorporating a synchronous multi-point drive mechanism and pentagonal torque tube. The technology, Arctech says, can rigidify the tracker enough to reduce the difference of wind pressure between the interior and exterior of a PV installation.

Arctech said that the project in question will be a 15GW installation, though additional details were not specified.

It said that since entering the Indian market in 2015 it has supplied 7GW of solar tracking and racking solutions to Indian projects, and cited research from Wood Mackenzie that said Arctech held a 45% market share of Indian tracker supply in 2021.

In August, the company opened its first 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India, also in the state of Gujarat. The Indian government has set its sights on a solar manufacturing base this year, taxing solar imports and incentivising domestic fabrication through its production-linked incentive scheme.

Arctech said that it is now committed to supporting the full lifecycle of tracker systems in India, including structural, mechanical and electrical design as well as construction, operation and maintenance.