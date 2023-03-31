Arctech to supply PV trackers to 312MW project in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has been expanding its solar energy capacity in recent years. Image: Arctech.

Solar tracker provider Arctech has secured a 312MW project in Azerbaijan to supply its SkyLine II solar trackers.

Located in the southwest of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, the project will be the largest solar project in the country, according to the tracker provider. The average estimated annual electricity generation of the solar plant is expected to be 500 million kWh.

According to the company, the SkyLine II solar tracker adopts H-shaped steel with an advanced rigidity level. The steel used has been applied with hot-dip galvanised, pre-galvanised, and other anti-corrosive treatments.

PV Tech has reached out to Arctech for more details of the agreement.

Arctech cited a report from the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, which said the potential contribution of solar PV in Azerbaijan could reach as high as 8GW.

Apart from this project, Azerbaijan has other solar projects in the pipeline, among others, UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar penned an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop up to 10GW of renewables in the country.

Masdar said the agreement was the largest in Azerbaijan’s history, consisting of the right to develop both solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of 4GW, with the right to develop an additional 6GW in a later second phase.

Last month, Arctech secured a supply agreement for its Skyline trackers to a 78.8MW solar project in Lithuania, marking its first foray into the Lithuanian market. The company said the Skyline trackers use an AI Smart Control Box system that optimises performance by avoiding shading.