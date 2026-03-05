Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

The site is a two-phase facility that Arevon said increased Missouri’s solar capacity by nearly 50% upon commissioning. According to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Missouri had just over 1GW of utility-scale solar capacity installed as of the end of 2025.

Construction at the Kelso site began in May 2025, and back in 2024 the company singed an environmental attributes purchase agreement (EAPA) with tech and data giant Meta for the site. Arevon secured US$509 million in financing for the Kelso projects in March 2025 from a multinational group of banks.

“After years of responsible development and construction, I am proud to see the Kelso solar project, Arevon’s first large-scale project in Missouri, generating safe, domestic-made energy,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon’s interim CEO who entered the role last month.

Arevon is a major player in the US solar development market. The company has invested significantly in the Midwest region in particular, with utility-scale projects across Indiana and Illinois as well as the Kelso site in Missouri.

In November it broke ground on the 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois, which is backed by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed American technology company. Arevon had previously signed a PPA with Meta for a 60MW site in Indiana.

It also developed and owns the huge Eland solar-plus-storage facility in California. The company powered the second phase of Eland in August last year, comprising a total of 758MW of solar PV and a 1.2GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). More than US$2 billion of private capital was invested in the project, which is contracted under a 25-year PPA with the municipal utility LA Department of Water & Power.

