Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

By Will Norman
March 5, 2026
Why the Middle East crisis could prompt a doubling down on solar

Maxwell develops perovskite/HJT cell with 32.5% conversion efficiency

Arevon powers 430MW Missouri PV project, boosts state solar capacity by 50%

Trinasolar launches Vertex S+ G3 and Vertex N G3 ranges of i-TOPCon modules

Enery closes US$534 million in finance for Romanian solar-plus-storage project

Europe’s ‘Made in EU’ plans draw mixed reactions from solar industry

China’s VAT change confirms scale alone no longer defines competitiveness in PV manufacturing

Potentia Energy completes module installation at 98MW Quorn Park hybrid project

PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

EU puts up €54.9m for solar under third round of cross-border tender

The company has a significant solar portfolio across the US Midwest. Image: Arevon.

US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon has begun operations at its 430MW Kelso solar PV project in the state of Missouri.

The site in Scott County, Missouri, represents around US$500 million in investment and is Arevon’s first utility-scale solar project in the state.

The site is a two-phase facility that Arevon said increased Missouri’s solar capacity by nearly 50% upon commissioning. According to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Missouri had just over 1GW of utility-scale solar capacity installed as of the end of 2025.

Construction at the Kelso site began in May 2025, and back in 2024 the company singed an environmental attributes purchase agreement (EAPA) with tech and data giant Meta for the site. Arevon secured US$509 million in financing for the Kelso projects in March 2025 from a multinational group of banks.

“After years of responsible development and construction, I am proud to see the Kelso solar project, Arevon’s first large-scale project in Missouri, generating safe, domestic-made energy,” said Justin Johnson, Arevon’s interim CEO who entered the role last month.

Arevon is a major player in the US solar development market. The company has invested significantly in the Midwest region in particular, with utility-scale projects across Indiana and Illinois as well as the Kelso site in Missouri.

In November it broke ground on the 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois, which is backed by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed American technology company. Arevon had previously signed a PPA with Meta for a 60MW site in Indiana.

It also developed and owns the huge Eland solar-plus-storage facility in California. The company powered the second phase of Eland in August last year, comprising a total of 758MW of solar PV and a 1.2GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). More than US$2 billion of private capital was invested in the project, which is contracted under a 25-year PPA with the municipal utility LA Department of Water & Power.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

