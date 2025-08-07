Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

“This milestone underscores Array’s commitment to American manufacturing and to helping our customers unlock the full value of tax credit incentives,” said Kevin G Hostetler, Array CEO.

OMCO to deliver trackers with Kinematics

Elsewhere, fellow US tracker manufacturer OMCO Solar has announced that it will work with US manufacturer Kinematics to deliver “American-made” tracking systems to projects across the US.

While OMCO did not specify where its trackers would be deployed, it noted that its offering – trackers made by OMCO itself and drives and motors made by Kinematics – would be a “fully domestic” solution, that complies with domestic content requirements.

“The timing of this also allows OMCO to deliver for our customers immediately in the aftermath of the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ passage and the compressed schedule requirements to ensure tax credits for projects are secured,” said OMCO vice-president of business development Eric Goodwin.

While much has been made of the legislative uncertainty facing many solar manufacturers and project developers in the US under the Trump administration, and the loss of federal support for clean energy projects in particular under the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’, the president’s stated ambition has been to encourage greater investment in the US manufacturing sector.

The successful deployment of Array and OMCO’s trackers, made entirely in the US, is in line with this goal, and follows OMCO’s opening of a US$10 million tracker manufacturing plant in Alabama in March of this year, its fifth in operation in the US.

The growth of the tracker manufacturing sector in particular is also a positive development, considering much of the US’ solar manufacturing space has historically been dominated by module production; in February, the US passed 50GW of annual module manufacturing capacity, with significantly less capacity for other components, such as ingots, wafers and cells.