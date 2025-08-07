Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

Features, Long Reads

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

News

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

News

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

News

Solar PPA prices fall as batteries’ stock rises

News, Features, Interviews

Scatec secures US$27 million for 142MW PV project in Brazil

News

How resilient is solar to hurricanes? ‘We have more to learn’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ArrayHero tracker.
Array’s trackers will be deployed at the Emerald Green project in Howard County, Indiana. Image: Array Technologies.

US tracker manufacturer Array Technologies will supply trackers for a 200MW project in Indiana that meet 100% of the domestic content requirements put in place by the Department of the Treasury.

The company’s delivery of OmniTrack trackers will be deployed at Engie North America’s Emerald Green project in Howard County, for which the company has been seeking local government approval since 2019, and received the green light in June of this year. The news is a positive development for Array, which said in March that it expects its trackers to be eligible for domestic content benefits, delivered in the form of tax credits, in the first half of this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“This milestone underscores Array’s commitment to American manufacturing and to helping our customers unlock the full value of tax credit incentives,” said Kevin G Hostetler, Array CEO.

OMCO to deliver trackers with Kinematics

Elsewhere, fellow US tracker manufacturer OMCO Solar has announced that it will work with US manufacturer Kinematics to deliver “American-made” tracking systems to projects across the US.

While OMCO did not specify where its trackers would be deployed, it noted that its offering – trackers made by OMCO itself and drives and motors made by Kinematics – would be a “fully domestic” solution, that complies with domestic content requirements.

“The timing of this also allows OMCO to deliver for our customers immediately in the aftermath of the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ passage and the compressed schedule requirements to ensure tax credits for projects are secured,” said OMCO vice-president of business development Eric Goodwin.

While much has been made of the legislative uncertainty facing many solar manufacturers and project developers in the US under the Trump administration, and the loss of federal support for clean energy projects in particular under the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’, the president’s stated ambition has been to encourage greater investment in the US manufacturing sector.

The successful deployment of Array and OMCO’s trackers, made entirely in the US, is in line with this goal, and follows OMCO’s opening of a US$10 million tracker manufacturing plant in Alabama in March of this year, its fifth in operation in the US.

The growth of the tracker manufacturing sector in particular is also a positive development, considering much of the US’ solar manufacturing space has historically been dominated by module production; in February, the US passed 50GW of annual module manufacturing capacity, with significantly less capacity for other components, such as ingots, wafers and cells.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, array technologies, domestic content, indiana, kinematics, manufacturing, omco solar, trackers, us

Read Next

Elizbeth-City-Solar-1963.jpg

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

August 6, 2025
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable has acquired 19.7% indirect equity stake in US regional energy utility Duke Energy’s Florida portfolio.
Aerial view of the Port of Long Beach, California, US

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

August 6, 2025
Clean Energy Associates has warned its clients of a renewed danger of Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act enforcement against solar PV products under US president Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio.
ftc solar

FTC Solar records US$19.9 million revenue in Q2 2025, announces 2,000V tracker

August 6, 2025
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has posted US$19.9 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2025, up year-on-year for the second quarter in a row.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia: Tindo bags AU$34.5 million Solar Sunshot Program backing as ARENA opens ultra-low-cost solar funding round

August 6, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced that three companies will receive AU$45.5 million (US$29.5 million) in funding through the Solar Sunshot Program.
A residential solar system.
Premium

In search of silver linings

August 5, 2025
Although residential solar in the US has lost its main tax credit, there is still hope that its popularity and economics could win the day.
Chart: Anza.

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

August 5, 2025
Despite trade policy uncertainty, the price of solar modules in the US has remained fairly stable in the past three months, according to solar and storage supply chain platform Anza.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

News

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

News

Australia: Tindo bags AU$34.5 million Solar Sunshot Program backing as ARENA opens ultra-low-cost solar funding round

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.