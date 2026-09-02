Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Array Technologies completes acquisition of Affordable Wire Management

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Affordable Wire Management project.
The deal is valued at US$203 million and was first announced in July. Image: AWM.

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has completed its acquisition of wire management, cable protection and balance of system (BoS) solutions company Affordable Wire Management (AWM).

The deal, valued at US$203 million, was first announced in July and completed this week. The companies said they expect the acquisition to drive “at least high single digit” growth in Array’s adjusted earnings per share in the first year following the completion of the deal.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to AWM, 40GW of its products have been deployed at solar PV projects and battery energy storage systems (BESS) around the world, including projects involving some of the largest offtakers in the US. For instance, the company manages cable routing for over 1.2 million solar panels at a Utah solar project with a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with western US utility PacifiCorp, which will supply power to tech giant Meta.

Over the last two years, AWM has launched new products for use in the BESS and utility-scale solar sectors, the Strata wire management system and the Gen 5S Arden Hangers, respectively, which mirrors Array’s own investment in new products to diversify its portfolio. In July, Array launched the Atlas suite of foundation-to-tracker solutions to improve connectivity between its trackers and foundations provided by APA Solar Racking, which it acquired last year.

“Combining AWM’s wire management and balance-of-system products with ARRAY’s tracking, fixed-tilt, and foundation platform creates compelling opportunities to deliver integrated solutions engineered to work together,” said AWM chief technology officer and co-founder Dan Smith. “We believe this combination will enable us to simplify design, improve installation and reduce costs for customers.”

The news follows strong financial results in the second quarter for Array, which posted revenue of US$342.1 million and said that it expects its revenue to be as high as US$330 million in the third quarter of this year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
acquisitions, americas, array, array technologies, awm, balance of system, bos, companies, trackers, us

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

September 30, 2026
Solar module manufacturer Heliene has launched a new all-black solar module targeting the rooftop solar market in the US.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK