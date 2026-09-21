Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Madison Energy launches 1GW DER community initiative

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A 38MW solar PV plant in Maryland from Madison Energy Infrastructure.
The Community Infrastructure initiative aims to mobilise up to US$2 billion in capital by 2028 and develop 1GW of distributed energy capacity. Image: Madison Energy Infrastructure.

Renewables developer Madison Energy Infrastructure has launched a 1GW distributed energy resource (DER) initiative in the US.

Called the Community Infrastructure initiative, the company aims to mobilise up to US$2 billion in capital to develop a gigawatt of capacity by 2028.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The 1GW DER portfolio aims to meet the growing demand for power from artificial intelligence (AI), while creating and delivering lasting benefits for communities, according to the company.

The announcement builds on an ecosystem Madison has been building over the years, which combines institutional capital and national scale with local development, community engagement, utilities and market expertise to build over 600 projects across more than 30 US states.

“AI requires power at a speed and scale we’ve never seen before, and building that infrastructure successfully requires more than capacity,” said Richard Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Madison Energy Infrastructure. “Community Infrastructure is about helping AI labs and hyperscalers show up for communities, not just in them. We’ve spent years cultivating the right relationships, development capabilities, and national ecosystem needed to turn that idea into local energy infrastructure at scale.”

The company added that even though utility-scale generation will remain essential to power this increased energy demand from data centres, it won’t be enough to address the surging demand or local concerns about rising electricity prices and resource constraints. According to Madison, distributed solar and energy storage infrastructure can complement these investments by bringing new capacity online faster, cheaper and closer to where the electricity is consumed.

Among the projects already underway are 50MW of standalone energy storage with not-for-profit utility CORE Electric Cooperative in Colorado; a 13MW/8.75MW solar-plus-storage project in development in Michigan; a 16MW solar PV project under construction with Denver International Airport; a 27MW offsite solar project nearing completion in Pennsylvania, or an ongoing partnership with data centre developer EdgeConneX.

Moreover, the Community Infrastructure initiative aims to double the company’s operational portfolio, with the company expected to surpass 1 GW of operational assets later this fall. It will also further expand the company’s distributed generation (DG) assets even further. Last year, Madison acquired the DG assets of NextEra Energy Resources. A portfolio that comprises solar PV and energy storage assets across 25 states.

A report from US-based electrification non-profit Rewiring America, published in September 2025, highlighted that DER, more particularly, residential solar and energy storage, could meet all the projected demand from US data centres over the next five years.

The forecasted increase in power demand from data centres will not necessarily be tied only to utility-scale generation, but also to DER such as Madison’s new initiative or residential solar and energy storage projects involving virtual power plants to power data centres.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
data centre, der, distributed energy, energy storage, madison energy infrastructure, us

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

September 30, 2026
Solar module manufacturer Heliene has launched a new all-black solar module targeting the rooftop solar market in the US.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK